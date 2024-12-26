Chris Hemsworth's Wife Elsa Pataky Shares Rare Family Photo with All 3 Kids in Matching PJs on Christmas Morning

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky enjoyed a Christmas with their little ones.

On Thursday, Dec. 26, the mom of three, 48, shared a rare full-family selfie on Instagram with the Marvel star, 41, and their three kids: twin boys Sasha and Tristan, 10, and daughter India Rose, 12. The family of five posed in front of their Christmas tree as they matched in festive onesies featuring the Grinch.

"Hope you all had a great Christmas!!!! 🎅🎄🥰," Pataky captioned her post.

In November, the Transformers One actor showed a glimpse of his mentoring skills as he taught one of his twin sons how to do a backflip.

In a clip shared on his Instagram, Hemsworth could be seen demonstrating how to kick off the stunt while inside what appeared to be a gym. “Straight up. Off you go. Just like I showed you,” he told the 10-year-old boy before stepping aside and letting him try to do it himself.

Hemsworth's son swayed his arms back before lifting off and completing the backflip, though his head almost touched the ground midway through. “Sick,” the proud dad commented, before showing the boy a technique to get more height.

“One adjustment, right? You want to do this,” Hemsworth said before the clip cut to the star — in a different set of clothes — doing a perfect backflip. “See, like that. That’s what you want to do, okay?”

Don Arnold/WireImage Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky, Tristan Hemsworth and Sasha Hemsworth

He captioned the video, “Just teaching my young bloke the true technique on how to backflip. Kinda like yoda/skywalker #haterswillsayitsfake.”

Hemsworth’s three children have previously shown an enthusiasm for their dad’s stuntwork.

Last year, the Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga star revealed to PEOPLE that his kids were fans of the stunts he did in the film. "My kids love it, my kids love it," he said while attending the Extraction 2 premiere in New York City.

"My kids were there on set a lot to see this stuff," he added. "And they wanted to jump in front of the camera and participate."



