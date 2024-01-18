Chris Jones entertained Chiefs teammates Saturday with Cris Collinsworth imitation

It must have been difficult for the Chiefs players to not think about how cold it was during Saturday night’s AFC Wild Card game against the Dolphins at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Tight end Travis Kelce noted that the air temperature was so brutal that when the wind kicked up it didn’t make it seem colder.

The Chiefs players took advantage of the heated benches, and one did his best to keep his teammates’ minds off the cold.

NFL Films video shows defensive lineman Chris Jones entertaining the defensive players. At one point, Jones did an imitation of NBC Sports analyst Cris Collinsworth.

cris is my guy! https://t.co/yDz9zn9x2v — Chris Jones (@StoneColdJones) January 18, 2024

While NBC Sports’ Mike Tirico called Saturday night’s game, which streamed on Peacock, Collinsworth wasn’t there. Instead, Jason Garrett was the analyst on Saturday.

Jones also told his teammates about the proper pronunciation of Travis Kelce’s last name. The NFL shared video of that moment and Kelce’s father talking about how to say the family name.