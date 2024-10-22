Chris Kaba’s family lead protests outside Old Bailey after Met Police officer cleared of his murder

Chris Kaba’s family led protests outside the Old Bailey after a Metropolitan Police officer was cleared of his murder.

A jury at the Old Bailey acquitted Martyn Blake after around three and a half hours of deliberation on Monday (21 October).

Mr Blake, 40, stood trial after shooting the 24-year-old through the front windscreen of an Audi Q8 in Streatham, south-east London, on 5 September 2022.

On Monday evening, more than 100 people gathered outside the Old Bailey, where a number of speakers demanded “justice” for Mr Kaba and his family.

A banner that said, “We Keep Each Other Safe” was held.

Chants of “Say his name – Chris Kaba” were heard outside the court as police closed off the road to traffic.

Mr Kaba’s cousin also spoke about how the family watched footage showing Mr Kaba being killed at the start of the trial and her auntie started “shaking uncontrollably” and crying.