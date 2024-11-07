Chris Kaba gang behind 10 London shootings this year, says Met chief

Chris Kaba’s criminal gang has been responsible for more than 10 shootings in London this year, the Met Commissioner has revealed.

Sir Mark Rowley said the 67 gang remained one of the most dangerous organised crime groups in the capital, responsible for a large amount of drug dealing and violence.

He said his officers had also rescued more than 10 children who were being exploited by the gang and forced to sell drugs.

Kaba, a core member, was shot dead by armed officer Sgt Martyn Blake after trying to ram his way out of a police roadblock in south London in September 2022.

It has since emerged that Kaba – who had served a prison sentence for firearms offences – gunned down a rival in a nightclub a week before his death and was also suspected of involvement in two other shootings.

Credit: CPS

Speaking at a plenary meeting of the London Assembly, Sir Mark said it was regrettable that Kaba had lost his life, but said he had died because of the choices he had made when he was stopped by armed police.

He said it was clear that the gang of which Kaba was a member was responsible for a huge amount of gun violence in the capital.

Sir Mark said: “The 67 gang are a dangerous gang. They are among the most dangerous gangs in London. We reckon they have got about 95 core members.”

He added: “They are responsible for, certainly into double figure shootings, this year. That gang and our interventions against them and other gangs like them in London is always going to be really contentious.

“I wish, and I know that Martyn Blake wishes, that Chris Kaba’s behaviour hadn’t caused the confrontation it did on that night and he had spent the next ten or 20-years in prison, everyone would have wished that was the answer but Chris Kaba made some choices that led to Martyn Blake feeling he had no choice but to do what he did.”

Sgt Blake was charged with murdering Kaba but was cleared by a jury of the charge after a trial at the Old Bailey.

Despite being acquitted of the criminal charge the officer could still face a gross misconduct charge which could result in him losing his job.