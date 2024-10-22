Chris Kaba shot gang rival in nightclub attack days before being killed by police marksman

Police shooting victim Chris Kaba was a “core member” of one of London’s most dangerous gangs and would have stood trial for attempted murder over a nightclub shooting if he had not been killed, it can be now reported.

Metropolitan Police marksman Martyn Blake was yesterday acquitted of murdering the 24-year-old driver who tried to ram his way out of a police stop in Streatham, south east London, on 5 September 2022.

It can now be revealed that Mr Kaba shot a man twice in the legs in an attack linked to gang rivalry just six days earlier.

Shocking CCTV shown to a jury shows the father to be discharging the gun on a packed dancefloor at the Oval Space nightclub in Hackney on 30 August, wounding rival Brandon Malutshi in the thigh.

He then pursued the victim outside the venue, firing at a wounded Malutshi, injuring him yet again in the other leg. Malutshi was airlifted to hospital and treated for the bullet injuries, but later discharged himself.

Body worn camera footage issued by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) during the incident where Chris Kaba was fatally shot by Martyn Blake (IOPC/PA Wire)

Mr Kaba’s friends Shemiah Bell and Marcus Pottinger, both 31, were found guilty of wounding with intent over their role in the nightclub shooting in a trial at the Old Bailey earlier this year.

The two defendants and 29-year-old Connel Bamgboye were also found guilty of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence. Three other defendants were cleared of all the charges against them.

Reporting of the trial, Mr Kaba’s role in the shooting and his links to the Lambeth ‘67’ gang were postponed until the murder trial of Mr Blake, also known as officer NX121, was concluded.

Mr Blake’s lawyers had applied for details of Mr Kaba’s previous convictions to be introduced as ‘bad character’ evidence in that trial, but a judge ruled they should not be disclosed to the jury because the firearms officer did not know who was driving the car when he took the fatal shot.

The police marksman and his team started pursuing the Audi Q8 and carried out an ‘enforced stop and extraction’ after the car’s number plate was linked to a separate shotgun incident in Brixton the night before.

In the closing stages of Mr Blake’s trial, Mr Kaba’s family made an application for the ban on revealing his criminal history to be extended until after an inquest into his death had concluded.

However this was refused by Mr Justice Goss, who lifted the reporting restrictions at the Old Bailey on Tuesday.

It can now be reported that Mr Kaba had previously been to prison and was due to face a gang injunction hearing ten days after he was killed.

The 24 year old received his first conviction aged 13, another aged 14 and a third for affray and possession of an offensive weapon aged 17, in 2015.

Further convictions, disclosed at a preliminary hearing without the jury present, include possession of an imitation firearm in 2017 and possession of a knife in 2020.

Friends and family of Chris Kaba were joined by more than 100 people outside of the Old Bailey after Martyn Blake was cleared of murder (PA Wire)

Such were the police’s fears about the risk of reprisal attacks from the ‘67’ gang after Mr Blake shot Kaba, lawyers argued that the officer’s identity should remain hidden and he should stand trial under the cypher NX121.

The officer’s bid for anonymity was successfully challenged by the press and his identity was later revealed as Martyn Blake.

Bell was jailed for 10 years over his role in the Hackney nightclub shooting, Pottinger was jailed for nine years and Bamgboye imprisoned for 5.5 years.

More follows on this breaking news story...