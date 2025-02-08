Chris Martin Shares Personal Phone Call from 'Kind and Sweet' Prince Harry Ahead of Invictus Games Performance

Prince Harry got a special shout-out from Chris Martin at the Invictus Games opening ceremony.

Coldplay's frontman took the stage at BC Place in Vancouver for the kick-off event to the 2025 Invictus Games on Feb. 8. Between songs, he made sure to celebrate the event's founder, the Duke of Sussex — and crack a joke at his own expense.

Martin said, "I would like to say thank you, of course, to Prince Harry. When he called me, he said, 'I've called every other musician in the world. They've all said they're not available, so I have to call you.' " The camera in the arena then found Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the crowd, laughing and shaking their heads "no" to the joke. "And I said, 'Your Royal Holiness, I'm honored.' "

"But thank you, Harry, for being such an inspiring leader and kind and sweet man. I hope you have the most wonderful Games of all," Martin continued. "It's a pleasure to be here."

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the Invictus Games opening ceremony in Canada on Feb. 8, 2025

The musician performed "Viva La Vida" and "Higher Power" as well as the Invictus Games anthem accompanied by members of the Naden Band of the Royal Canadian Navy. Martin composed the score to "I AM" in 2014, set to the lyrics of the Invictus poem, which was performed at the Invictus Games London 2014. This anthem has formed the basis of medal ceremonies for each subsequent Invictus Games.

The Invictus Games opening ceremony was a star-studded event, also featuring performances by Katy Perry, Noah Kahan, Nelly Furtado and Roxane Bruneau.

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the Invictus Games opening ceremony in Canada on Feb. 8, 2025

Over 550 competitors from 23 nations entered BC Place in the Parade of Nations at the opening ceremony, which PEOPLE is attending, with Prince Harry, 40, and Meghan, 43, supporting them from their seats.

Meghan held up her phone to capture the action (which may make it to her newly launched Instagram page, where she posted a number of Instagram Stories earlier in the day) and waved blue pom poms.

Meghan and Harry even appeared on the Jumbotron, drawing big cheers from the crowd. Meghan turned to her husband, smiling and rubbing his back as he gave a wave.



