Chris McCausland Jumps To Toyah Willcox's Defence After Her Comments About Him Spark Backlash

Chris McCausland and Toyah Willcox BBC

Strictly Come Dancing star Chris McCausland has jumped to the defence of Toyah Willcox, after the singer came under fire over comments she about him during a recent interview.

Following her elimination from Strictly over the weekend, Toyah made an appearance on Monday’s edition of It Takes Two, where host Fleur East asked if she had any tips for the remaining celebrities.

Letting out an enthusiastic laugh, she responded: “If you don’t wanna do a dance-off, get rid of Chris!”

While Fleur was left visibly speechless by Toyah’s comments, she quickly added: “You’re all going to have to face a dance-off!”

Toyah Willcox and Neil Jones on It Takes Two BBC

Toyah’s remarks were met with a bemused reaction from Strictly viewers, prompting Chris to speak out on her behalf.

The stand-up comic wrote on X on Tuesday afternoon: “All I can say is that [Toyah] has been nothing but beautiful and supportive and what she said on [It] Takes Two was funny and an incredible bloody compliment.”

All I can say is that @toyahofficial has been nothing but beautiful and supportive and what she said on Takes Two was funny and an incredible bloody compliment. It's been such a joy and a privilege Toya. Lots of love, enjoy the surfing! X — Chris McCausland - New tour on sale now! 🎫 (@chrismccausland) October 8, 2024

“It’s been such a joy and a privilege, [Toyah],” he added, signing off his message: “Lots of love, enjoy the surfing!”

HuffPost UK previously contacted representatives for both Toyah Willcox and Strictly Come Dancing.

So far in this year’s series of Strictly, Chris – who has made history as the first blind celebrity to ever compete on the long-running dance show – has emerged as a favourite in the competition, finishing in the top half of the leaderboard every week.

The comedian has also repeatedly stolen the show with his hilarious one-liners.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday night at 6.20pm on BBC One.

