Sen. Chris Murphy: The NCAA 'Routinely Defrauds' Athletes Out Of Real Educations

Major college athletic programs are failing in their promise to deliver athletes a quality education and “routinely defraud athletes of the tremendous value” a college scholarship holds, a U.S. senator said in a new report issued Thursday morning.

“The lack of academic integrity across college sports may be the most insidious piece of a broken system,” Sen. Chris Murphy wrote in the report that challenges the NCAA over its measurement of graduation rates and its failure to graduate athletes at rates similar to those of other students.

Murphy, a Connecticut Democrat, released a scathing report about the NCAA and major college athletics in March. That report called for paying college athletes ― especially those in sports like football and men’s basketball that help generate millions of dollars in revenue for universities and their athletic departments.

In the subsequent report released Thursday morning, Murphy targeted one of the most enduring myths of college athletics: that the college scholarship and supposed “free education” athletes receive in exchange for their labor means they are adequately compensated. In reality, Murphy’s report argues, the NCAA’s member schools are providing inadequate educational opportunities, and too few athletes are graduating with a quality degree ― or any degree at all.

“The NCAA’s primary response to my first report was that students are compensated, in their opinion. They believe that scholarship is adequate compensation for all of the time students put in and all the money they make for the system,” Murphy told HuffPost. “But there are a lot of students who are in the big time college programs where schools are treating them like commodities and not giving them the education that they deserve.”

“You’re obligated at these big kinds of college sport programs to be an athlete first, second and third, and a student fourth,” Murphy said. “It’s a bit of a red herring for the NCAA to say that a scholarship is enough compensation when a lot of these kids aren’t graduating and many others aren’t getting an education that is commensurate to their peers’.”

Murphy’s report cites a number of common criticisms of the education athletes receive, as well as high-profile academic fraud scandals like the one that rocked the University of North Carolina. But it takes particular aim at NCAA schools’ failure to graduate athletes, and targets the organization’s method of calculating athletes’ graduation rates, which the report calls “both incomplete and misleading.”

