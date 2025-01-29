GMB's Richard Madeley and Chris Packham in heated clash over Just Stop Oil

The Good Morning Britain host told Winterwatch presenter Chris Packham that protesters 'do not have the right to play Russian roulette with people's lives'.

Watch: Chris Packham clashes with Richard Madeley in heated Just Stop Oil exchange

Chris Packham has clashed with Richard Madeley in a heated exchange over Just Stop Oil protests during a Good Morning Britain interview.

Madeley accused the protesters of putting lives in danger and causing people to miss funerals and medical appointments during a protest on the M25 that caused huge traffic jams. But Packham pointed out that peaceful protests had received little coverage, while the climate crisis worsened as shown by the recent wildfires in Los Angeles.

Packham was speaking from outside the Court of Appeal where the protesters are challenging their sentences, some of which are as high as five years. In a tense clash with Madeley and co-host Susanna Reid, the Winterwatch presenter was told he didn't "have the right to play Russian roulette with other people's lives".

Chris Packham's support of Just Stop Oil protesters came under fire from Good Morning Britain's Richard Madeley and Susanna Reid. (ITV screengrab)

Naturalist Packham appeared on Good Morning Britain in support of the Just Stop Oil protesters' right to make their views on climate change heard, and to back their appeal against lengthy sentences for climbing gantries on the M25 over four days in 2022, causing huge traffic jams.

He supported the protesters' actions, saying: "When people are protesting, and I believe they have the right to do so, they will do everything they can to minimise that type of impact. I can put hand on heart and say that when it comes to the climate protesters, that is at the core of their mandate."

But Madeley clearly didn't see the issue in the same way as he shot back: "Hang on, just hold that thought for a second. If somebody had died as a direct result of being held up on a motorway because of the protests, if somebody had died, your response to their family would have been to say, 'well, traffic jams happen, could have been a traffic jam caused by an accident or any other reason, sorry about that, but that's life'. It's an extraordinary piece of logic."

Packham replied: "Not really Richard, my sympathies would be unbounded when it comes to anyone affected by a tragedy like that and you well know it. But let's look at the tragedy that's happening overseas in California, let's look at the magnitude of the calamity which is facing humanity. We're not talking about individuals in ambulances as an artefact of a protest, we are talking about billions of people whose lives are currently at risk."

He also spoke about misinformation on social media about climate change, as well as recent severe fires and floods across the world.

Chris Packham is outside the Court of Appeal. (PA Images)

Madeley told him: "You have every right, of course, to bring it to public attention. The point I'm making is that you don't have the right to play Russian roulette with other people's lives."

The GMB hosts asked Packham about the M25 protests causing people to miss vital medical appointments and he replied: "Some of these things are a life-threatening and dangerous inconvenience. I'm asking you to think about scale," as he referenced the LA wildfires.

Madeley said of some of those held up in the tailbacks: "You talk about conscience and you talk about democracy – what is democratic about denying a family going to the funeral of their parents who they've had as their loving parents for over 50 years, and they couldn't get there because they were stuck in a queue. They missed their own parents' funeral...What a thing to have on your conscience."

Richard Madeley and Susanna Reid grilled the TV star and naturalist over protests. (Getty Images)

He added: "That family eventually slunk home after hours sitting on the tarmac knowing that funeral of their beloved parents was taking place. And you're suggesting when they got home they looked at each other and said, 'well, at least it's made us think about global warming. That's a good thing, goodnight everyone.' Come on."

But Packham, who argued that peaceful protests weren't covered by the media, replied: "Well, it's making everyone else think about global warming. Without the capacity to communicate that effectively, without the assistance of the media in putting things into perspective, to counteract the misinformation when it comes to climate breakdown, what else can we do. We put on peaceful protests, the media don't cover them."

Why are the Just Stop Oil protesters back in court?

Just Stop Oil campaigners have gathered outside the Court of Appeal. (Getty Images)

Packham was at the Court of Appeal in London to support Just Stop Oil protesters challenging the sentences they had been given for the M25 protests, throwing soup on Vincent van Gogh's Sunflowers at the National Gallery, and occupying tunnels leading to the Navigator Oil Terminal.

Jail sentences handed to protesters range from 15 months to five years, which Packham claimed exceeded those for some violent crimes.

Amongst those appealing are a group known as the Whole Truth Five – Roger Hallam, co-founder of Just Stop Oil and Extinction Rebellion, who was sentenced to five years in prison, as well as Daniel Shaw, Louise Lancaster, Lucia Whittaker De Abreu and Cressida Gethin who were each given four years.

Friends of the Earth and Greenpeace UK have spoken out in support of them, as has suffragette Emmeline Pankhurst's great-granddaughter Helen Pankhurst.

Good Morning Britain airs on ITV1 at 6am on weekdays.