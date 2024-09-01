Chris Philp backs Kemi Badenoch for Tory leader

Chris Philp has become the fifth shadow cabinet member to back Kemi Badenoch for the leadership of the Tory party.

Mr Philp, the shadow Commons leader and former policing minister, said Ms Badenoch had demonstrated she understood “how and why we went wrong and how to fix it”.

Declaring his support for her in an article in The Telegraph, he said: “For too long, most politicians have shirked the responsibility of honest debate on challenging issues.

“Everyone agrees Kemi has never done that. It is time for a renewal of the way we do politics and a renewal of the Conservative offer to our country.”

Mr Philp’s endorsement follows those by Julia Lopez, shadow culture minister, Andrew Griffith, shadow science minister, Alex Burghart, shadow Northern Ireland secretary, and Laura Trott, shadow chief secretary to the Treasury.

A source in Ms Badenoch’s camp said: “No other candidate has more than one [shadow cabinet member]. Also, coming off the back of the big Laura Trott endorsement today it shows Kemi is gaining the backing of the future of the Conservative Party.”

Mr Philp, who backed Boris Johnson, Liz Truss and then Rishi Sunak in the successive leadership races, said the party must reaffirm its core principles of “a smaller state, lower taxes, a tougher approach to crime and reforming the NHS so it works”.

Chris Philp has backed Boris Johnson, Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak in successive Tory leadership races - PA/Victoria Jones

As a former home office minister, he also stressed that the party “must admit our failures to curb immigration”.

“This allowed Reform to outflank us at the last election, which cannot happen again. We may have left office having reduced the total number of visas issued over the past year, but it was too little, too late,” he added.

“Our pledge to the public on immigration at the next election must entail substantial reductions in legal and illegal immigration. To be credible, this must be backed by a detailed plan, couched in reasonable language, which includes dealing with the straight-jacket imposed by the ECHR.”

Ms Badenoch has said she would consider leaving the ECHR and that she “might” as a last resort. But she warned: “Leaving the ECHR is not in and of itself the thing that will change immigration in our country, not least as it only impacts the issue of illegal immigration.”

Mr Philp said: “Kemi is a ferocious and fearless defender of genuine conservative values: free markets, a smaller state, lower taxes, a reduced and fair immigration system. When difficult truths needed to be told – often against the prevailing consensus of Guardian-reading elites – time and time again, Kemi has stood up and spoken courageously.

“She has the dynamism, courage, integrity, conviction, communication skills, determination, intellect and authority to sell her vision to the country. She would be a leader all in our party and country could unite around.”