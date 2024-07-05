Chris Philp is re-elected as Conservative MP for Croydon South
Critics called out the former president for a bonkers Independence Day message that barely mentioned the holiday.
Former President Barack Obama has reportedly told allies that Joe Biden’s disastrous debate performance has made his bid to win back the White House even tougher than it had been previously.The Washington Post reports that Obama gave a harsher private assessment of Biden’s chances of re-election following the debate despite publicly trying to ease concerns by tweeting that “bad debates happen.”The outlet reported that Obama “spoke directly with Biden by phone after last Thursday’s debate to offe
Former Fox News pundit Jonah Goldberg had CNN’s Jake Tapper laughing with his response.
The former president ripped into his rivals in newly leaked footage.
LONDON—The Conservatives, the world’s winningest political party, were booted out of power in dramatic style on Thursday after 14 years of chaotic and divisive rule.The exit poll, which dropped at 10 p.m. local time (5 p.m. EDT), showed that the Labour Party had secured a landslide victory, ending an era of Conservative rule over Britain that stretches back to 2010; the year that the iPad and Instagram were launched and Lady Gaga wore that meat dress to the MTV music awards.In that time, the Con
Donald Trump spent the latter half of his Fourth of July spamming posts to Truth Social, where he raged against Jack Smith, took shots at ABC News’ George “Slopadopoulos,” and even revealed the parameters of his dream presidential debate night. That debate, Trump wrote, would be “no holds barred” with only him and Biden on stage—no moderators in sight. “What a great evening it would be, just the two of us, one on one, in a good, old fashioned debate,” Trump wrote, “the way it used to be.”Read mo
Timothy Snyder succinctly predicted what will happen “unless Trump loses.”
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland defended the government’s decision to move forward on implementing the digital services tax, adding that it has had “detailed conversations” with the U.S. despite the American government’s public protestations. Freeland said a number of G7 countries already have such a tax in place.
Donald Trump delivered a brutal assessment of Joe Biden’s performance against him in last week’s presidential debate, calling the president a “broken-down pile of crap” teetering on the verge of “quitting the race” in a video provided by a source to The Daily Beast.“He just quit, you know—he’s quitting the race,” Trump says, sitting in a golf cart. “I got him out of the—and that means we have Kamala.”Later in the clip, he fawns over Chinese President Xi Jinping, calling him “a fierce man, very t
Ruth Ben-Ghiat highlighted “one of the most alarming things” about the right-wing Heritage Foundation’s handbook for a potential second Trump term.
(Bloomberg) -- European Council President Charles Michel warned Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, whose country holds the bloc's rotating presidency, not to speak with Russia on behalf on the European Union.
(Bloomberg) -- A few months ago, David Eby appeared to be cruising toward an easy reelection win in British Columbia, the west coast Canadian province that's been enjoying a robust economy, with newcomers flocking to its scenery, schools and jobs.
If there’s one thing that American voters overwhelmingly agree on, it’s that this year’s presidential election presents a stark choice. In the latest CNN poll by SSRS, 91% of registered voters say they see important differences between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, dwarfing even the 77% of voters who said last fall that there were significant divides between the Democratic and Republican parties. Even among the so-called “double haters” – those with unfavorable views of
Navarro passionately defended Biden after sustained calls — including from her "View" cohost Alyssa Farah Griffin — for him to leave the presidential race.
(Bloomberg) -- President Emmanuel Macron's centrist group and a left-wing alliance strategically pulled hundreds of candidates from the second round of France's legislative election to reduce the chance of Marine Le Pen's far-right National Rally getting an absolute majority.
Turkey's President Tayyip Erdoğan has long been eyeing the role of peacemaker in Russia's war with Ukraine.
Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday misrepresented in a social media post what the U.S. Supreme Court’s Monday ruling on presidential immunity means for his civil and criminal cases.
The operative who set the fire was a sailor in the Russian fleet when he asked to covertly work for Ukraine, Ukrainian military intelligence said.
President Joe Biden has reportedly told a key ally that he knows his next few public appearances will determine if he stays in the race.The New York Times reports that Biden knows he must perform well in his Friday interview with George Stephanopoulos of ABC News, as well as during campaign stops in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.“He knows if he has two more events like that, we’re in a different place” by the end of the weekend, said the ally, referring to Mr. Biden’s disastrous performance in the
With Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s vow to fight to the bitter end, viewing a military approach as the optimal response is tempting, but is that right?| Opinion