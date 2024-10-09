Chris Pine addresses Princess Diaries 3 casting speculation and gives verdict on sequel

Chris Pine has spoken out about the forthcoming Princess Diaries sequel.

Anne Hathaway, who starred as Mia Thermopolis in the original 2001 film based on Meg Cabot’s young adult novel series The Princess Diaries alongside Julie Andrews, confirmed the news of the long-awaited sequel in a TikTok video on Saturday (5 October).

Pine, 44, played Mia’s royal nemesis and eventual love interest Nicholas Devereaux in Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement in 2004, leading to calls from fans for his return for the series’ shock third instalment.

Speaking on Today withHoda & Jenna, Pine admitted he thought the sequel was a “fantastic” idea but had no idea whether or not he would be involved in the project.

“You don’t know anything? You have a major role in it,” host Jenna Bush Hager challenged the Rise of the Guardian actor during the interview.

“You are Princess Diaries,” added Hager’s co-host Hoda Kotb, who claimed the sequel could not go ahead without Pine’s character written into the script.

“That’s very sweet,” the Don’t Worry Darling star responded. “Call Disney. Call [Disney CEO] Bob Iger.”

Chris Pine as Nicholas Devereaux in ‘The Princess Diaries 2' (Disney)

He added: “The answer is honestly I don’t know anything about it. I think it’s fantastic.”

At the end of Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement Nicholas Devereaux confesses his love to Mia Thermopolis, who is about to become Queen of Genovia. Although the characters kiss, it was never revealed whether Nicholas and Mia ended up together.

“Chris Pine better be in Princess Diaries 3,” one fan wrote on X/Twitter upon news of the sequel.

“The most essential piece of information we need is if Chris Pine will be joining The Princess Diaries 3,” another added.

“For those who are new on Princess Diaries, y’all don’t comprehend the importance of Chris Pine and how they left us rather inconclusive on that last movie,” another fan explained. “Everyone’s lives and love for this movie truly depends on it.”

Julie Andrews, Hector Elizondo and Anne Hathaway in ‘The Princess Diaries’ (Moviestore/Shutterstock)

Details about Princess Diaries 3 have remained largely underwraps from since Anne Hathaway announced the project on TikTok.

The Oscar winner posted a clip to her social media where she made a number one with her hand before the video cut to her iconic "Shut up" line from the 2001 film.

She followed this by holding up a number two and featured a clip of her co star Julie Andrews repeating the line from the 2004 sequel, before cutting to a news report that Crazy Rich Asians director Adele Lim has signed on to the project.

“Back to Genovia,” Hathaway captioned the video, to which one fan responded: “My inner child is SCREAMING.”