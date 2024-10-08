Chris Pine Doesn’t Know If He’ll Return To ‘The Princess Diaries 3’: “Call Disney! Call Bob Iger!”

Chris Pine is unsure if he’ll be reprising his royal role in The Princess Diaries 3.

The actor made his debut in 2004’s The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement as a love interest for Anne Hathaway’s Mia Thermopolis.

While visiting Today with Hoda and Jenna, Pine was asked if he would return to reprise the role of Nicholas Deveraux.

“I don’t know anything,” he said.

The co-hosts of the fourth hour of the Today show were in shock. Pine wasn’t aware if he would return to the Princess Diaries universe in the film, which Adele Lim is set to direct.

“You don’t know anything?” Kotb asked, adding, “You are The Princess Diaries.”

Jenna Bush noted, “You have a major role!”

Bush and Kotb agreed that the studio couldn’t do a third installment of the film without Pine, and the Star Trek alum suggested, “Call Disney! Call Bob Iger!”

The daytime co-hosts pressed for an answer, and Pine added, “Honestly, I don’t know anything about it. I think it’s fantastic.”

Hathaway recently revealed that she was on board to reprise her role in the threequel.

Earlier this year, Pine opened up about how The Princess Diaries changed his life.

“It was the height of summer and I was getting off at Magnolia. I was on my little Verizon tiny little flip phone, my silver one and I got a call from my agents that I booked the job,” Pine told Willie Geist on the podcast Sunday Sitdown. “I pulled over onto the side of the freeway and they said, ‘You’re getting paid $65,000,’ and it was like they had just told me I’d made $50 million. It was absolutely earth-shattering.”

He continued, “I had an overdraft in my bank account, it was like $400 over. I was gonna have to ask my parents for money, and I got that $65,000 and I just remembered distinctly knowing in that moment that my life had changed somehow. That lasted no time at all, and I owed my parents rent money. But that is a wild feeling. I’ll never forget that.”

