Chris Pine Looking to Find Forever Homes for 2 Dogs He Saved Hours Before They Were Set to Be Euthanized (Exclusive)

The actor and director is looking for adopters for a 2-year-old Shepherd/Husky mix and a 3-year-old Mastiff mix that he is currently fostering

Getty;Kevin Callies Max; Chris Pine; Jack

Chris Pine is doing his part to help two dogs find their fur-ever homes.

Last year, the actor and director, 44, saved the canines — Max, a 2-year-old Shepherd/Husky mix, and Jack, a 3-year-old Mastiff mix — from euthanasia, only hours before they were scheduled to be killed.

In the time since, Pine has supported the animals through multiple surgeries and months of training to get them ready to find new homes. He is now working with The Animal Rescue Mission in Los Angeles in search of adopters for the dogs, both of whom he is currently fostering.

Joined by Pets Global, which is offering a year's supply of its premium Zignature dog food as an incentive to adopt the pups amid declining adoption rates across the country, Pine tells PEOPLE exclusively, "These two dogs ... they're still waiting for homes, so if there's anybody out there that reads this, I have two gorgeous, wonderful loving dogs that need a home."



"We have such a problem with adoption in Los Angeles and such a problem in the shelters in Los Angeles, it's really horrifying. So I'm a big promoter of adopting, especially here, because we need all the dogs off the streets that we can," adds the Don't Worry Darling star, who is a dog dad himself to two rescues.

Kevin Callies Jack; Max

According to a press release from Pets Global, Jack and Max are two of more than 23,000 dogs to enter the Los Angeles County shelter system since last July. Of those canines, almost 20% have been killed, while thousands more could soon face the same fate.

“Our shelter dog crisis is worse than ever, especially for large dogs,” Shira Scott Astrof, founder of The Animal Rescue Mission, said in a statement. “Having advocates like Chris raise awareness about pet adoption is crucial to help to spread the word and save countless precious lives.”

Ellie Mosser, the community relations specialist at Pets Global, added in a statement, "We know these are truly special dogs. Our hope is that by covering their initial food expenses people who may have been on the fence about being ready to adopt will get the little push they need to open their hearts and homes to give these boys the life they truly deserve.”

The organizations hope to have Jack and Max — who are both okay with kids and other dogs — find their permanent homes by Oct. 16, which marks one full year since their pull date.

Those interested in adopting Jack or Max can visit The Animal Rescue Mission site.

