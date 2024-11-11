Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger welcome their first son together

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger have welcomed their first son together.

On Monday, the couple announced on social media the birth of their third child, Ford Fitzgerald Schwarzenegger Pratt. He was born Friday.

The "overjoyed" couple's statement read: "Mama and baby are doing well and Ford's siblings are thrilled by his arrival. We feel so blessed and grateful. Love, Katherine and Chris."

The two, who married in 2019, also share daughters Lyla Maria, 4, and Eloise Christina, 2. Pratt, 45, also shares a 12-year-old son Jack with ex-wife Anna Faris. Pratt and Schwarzenegger, 34, are relatively private about their brood and avoid posting photos of their daughters' faces on social media.

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger announced the birth of their third child, Ford Fitzgerald Schwarzenegger, on Nov. 11.

"It's something that's really important to my husband and I to give to our kids and to be able to have that privacy, and not necessarily show much of them on social media," Schwarzenegger told Hoda Kotb during an appearance on the "Today" show in 2021.

Schwarzenegger, who is the daughter of Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger, added, "One of the greatest gifts that my parents ever gave me and my siblings is the gift of privacy and having a really normal upbringing. We were allowed to be our own people and have our own identity and kind of choose to step into whatever form of being public we wanted to when we felt comfortable. And I think that was such an incredible gift to have given us kids."

Shortly after the two were engaged, Pratt confirmed in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that he foresaw building a big family with Schwarzenegger.

"The future? Oh. Lots of kids," Pratt said in January 2019. "Maybe less time spent working, more time spent enjoying life."

In a 2023 appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show," Pratt opened up about "sneaking some glances" at his future wife at church.

"God has a fast-forward button, you know. When it's right — boom! — you're hit. You fall in love, (and) you get married. Now we have two beautiful daughters to add to my family, and it feels really great."

Contributing: Cydney Henderson

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger announce birth of son Ford