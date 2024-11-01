Chris Rock To Direct & Star In ‘Misty Green’ For Macro & Confluential; Neon, CAA Media Finance Launching For AFM

Chris Rock (Rustin) is set to direct feature Misty Green in which he will also star, we can reveal.

Based on an original script by Rock, pic follows Misty who is an undeniably talented actress, but her vices have derailed every attempt to revitalize her career. Her best opportunity in ages arrives in the form of Jordan (Rock), a film director with the perfect role for her – were it not for their contentious past. Additional casting is underway. Additional casting is underway.

Peter Rice and Rock will produce alongside James Lopez for Macro Film Studios and Tommy Oliver for Confluential Films. Executive producers are Charles D. King for Macro Film Studios and Codie Elaine Oliver for Confluential Films.

Neon International will represent the foreign rights and introduce it at AFM next week while CAA Media Finance will represent the domestic rights.

Rock is represented by CAA, Untitled Entertainment and Yorn, Levine.

