Chris Rock's Elon Musk Joke Makes 'SNL' Crowd Groan During Opening Monologue

“Saturday Night Live” host Chris Rock emphasized that Donald Trump is “not playing” about his mass deportation plans as he noted that the president-elect is working with the “richest African American in the world”: Elon Musk.

“That’s right, nobody knows how to get rid of people like a South African,” said the comedian, whose remarks on the South African-born billionaire with U.S. citizenship got a huge groan out of the “SNL” crowd.

“Oh he’s serious, Trump is not playing. He got Elon, they’re going to put ’em in a rocket ship. Call it SpaceMex.”

Rock, who returned for his fourth time as host, tested the crowd throughout his opening monologue and poked fun at those who predict that Trump will be “so undignified” as president.

“Come on, man, this is not the most dignified job in the world. You know, we’ve had presidents show up to the inauguration with pregnant slaves, OK? And I’m just talking about Bill Clinton,” he joked.

The comedian continued, “I mean, you know what country we live in. You know the history of this country. You know how many rapists are in my wallet right now? Trying a cup of coffee in America costs seven rapists. And Trump’s going to get it down to three.”

He then turned to the Erik and Lyle Menendez’s resentencing bid.

“Menendez brothers? Yeah. Getting out of jail. Just in time to get deported. Trump is going to deport their ass, you murdering Mexicans,” Rock said.

Watch more of Rock’s “SNL” opening monologue below.

