Chris Ronay, key investigator in 1980 Harvey's Casino bombing, dies
A former FBI agent and key figure in a number of high-profile bombing investigations has died at the age of 80.
A former FBI agent and key figure in a number of high-profile bombing investigations has died at the age of 80.
Ania Kaminski and her father, Stanislaw, were found dead in two separate locations in Calgary, Canada
Police believe the tween, who had run away multiple times, stabbed her father after an altercation
The 22-year-old woman was reportedly a law and international relations student at the University of Navarra in Spain
"He won't be a 'John Doe' anymore," said family members of James Raymond Stewart.They recently travelled from the United States to Amherstburg, Ont., to visit his gravestone for the first time, according to an OPP YouTube video.Feet of two of Stewart's family members are shown at his gravesite. This is the first time his family was able to see where he was buried after finding a genetic match. (OPP/YouTube)Stewart's body was discovered May 29, 2003 at the Livingston Channel in the Detroit River
The actress' husband died by suicide on Friday, Jan. 3 at age 47
Court documents allege Carissa Smith, 30, would pay her underage students in cash or give them alcohol and drugs in exchange for sex
A 16-year-old says her older sister "hates her name" — and resents her for it
According to grieving family members, a cause of death has yet to be determined for Carol Acosta, who was known to her 6.7 million followers as Killadamente
Kraig Walter Benson shot and killed his wife Jenny Benson and bartender Logan Gardner in August 2023
A 43-year-old Edmonton woman found dead along the banks of the North Saskatchewan River is being remembered as a caring, kind-hearted mother.Ashley Burke was found dead on Dec. 30, east of the Quesnell Bridge near Whitemud Park on the riverbank in southwest Edmonton.Homicide detectives say her death was the result of intimate partner violence. Daniel Boothman, 31, has been charged with second-degree murder in her death. Abigail Michele Robson said she is still coming to grips with the cruel circ
No sex on Saturdays, Sundays, or one of three obtuse 40-day periods throughout the year. Also, no imagining things. Or mouth stuff.
FBI officials on Sunday said their investigation into the deadly truck attack in New Orleans is now "crossing state and international borders" and that the attacker had travelled to both Egypt and Canada.Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a U.S. citizen from Houston, travelled to Egypt and Canada before the New Year's Day attack, although it was not yet clear whether those trips were connected to the attack, Christopher Raia, the agency's deputy assistant director, said at a news conference.Jabbar travelled to
A Turkish national flew from Paris to the islands of St-Pierre-Miquelon in hopes of sneaking into Canada, but with no idea how. That is, until he met a Canadian sailboat owner in a bar, who offered to transport him across the 25-kilometre stretch of ocean separating the French archipelago from the south coast of Newfoundland.That plan, hatched over drinks, didn't go smoothly for either man, as detailed in the sworn affidavit of a Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) investigator filed last month
Elsewhere on 'Sister Wives', Kody also opened up about Robyn previously "pushing" him to make things work in his broken marriages to Meri, Janelle and Christine
The pair, who have reportedly dating since 2021, announced their engagement on Friday, Jan. 3
Hugh Grant, 64, flashed a smile as he held hands with his wife Anna Elisabet Eberstein, 41, after losing top Golden Globes award….
Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's ex Dara Huang looked like a golden goddess in her wedding guest dress.
Time is running out for Nimisha Priya, who was convicted for the murder of a Yemeni man in 2017.
The 'Spider-Man' costars, who maintained for years that they were just friends, confirmed their romantic relationship in 2021 after they were spotted kissing
The couple welcomed a daughter together, named Emma Rae, in May 2024