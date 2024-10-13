Chris and Rosie Ramsey tease 'exciting' new TV project after hit BBC chat show shelved

Chris and Rosie Ramsey have something big up their sleeves (Getty)

Husband and wife presenting duo Chris and Rosie Ramsey have revealed that they have been working on a top secret new TV project.

Fans of The Chris and Rosie Ramsey Show were devastated when it was reported over the summer that it had been shelved indefinitely after just two series due to “schedule clashes”.

Now, they can confirm that something is coming “next year”.

Speaking to The Standard, Rosie said: “We filmed some TV stuff this year that’s not going to be onuntil next year.

“It’s frustrating because we can’t say anything about what we’ve done.”

Chris and Rosie Ramsey have plenty else to keep them busy (BBC/So Television/PA Media/Isabel Infantes)

Chris added: ‘There are some exciting things coming up guys’ I do believe that’s the official line. It’s so [annoying] you film stuff and they go ‘don’t tell anyone until it comes out’ and there’s a big announcement. I never understand, but that’s just the way these shows do these things.

“But there’s some really cool stuff coming up,” he assured.

The couple, who share two children together, have plenty of other things to keep them busy in the meantime.

In addition to recording their Sh*gged. Married. Annoyed podcast weekly, they released their first children’s book There’s A Poonami In My House last month.

At home, their youngest son Rafe, three, has recently started nursery two days a week and Rosie is particularly torn over whether to increase it to three days following a suggestion by his teacher as currently they “normally get a bit of a day with him”.

Chris and Rosie Ramsey have teamed up with Hello Fresh (Hello Fresh)

Chris added: “It's difficult juggling work and juggling family and all that.”

They’ve found one way to combine the two by teaming up with Hello Fresh for its new Back-to-School campaign.

The recipe box service has launched a series of Table Talks games, designed with Professor Sam Wass, to foster family connections at mealtimes.

From Name that Food to drawing What’s Your Weird, the games are aimed at kids of all ages to help create memorable moments at the dinner table.

Chris and Rosie Ramsey have been having fun trying out Hello Fresh’s Table Talk games with their family (Hello Fresh)

Dr Wass shared his top tips after new research found that nine in ten (88 percent) parents say it drivesthem mad when they just get one-word answers from their children, with “ok” (43 percent), “it was alright” (43 percent), “fine” (40 percent) and “yeah, alright” (21 percent) the standard responses when asked “how was school?”.

68 percent say that questions such as “how was your day” just fall completely flat.

Despite this, almost half (48 percent) say asking a specific question helps extract more informationabout their kids’ day at school, with the best questions according to Professor Wass being ones which build on things that you know that your child is excited about already, such as “What did your friends think of your new pencil case?”

Chris said: “Just sitting down at the table as a family is the dream. It’s what we’ve all been shown on TV, it’s what we all wish would happen every night. It may not happen every night but we’re trying.

Chris and Rosie Ramsey pictured with their sons Robin and Rafe (Getty Images)

“There is some awesome stuff in here, little games, little things, I mean we love Hello Fresh, we’ve been having it for years, it’s really nice.

“I think it’s a lot about having a photo of what you’re going to eat. I’m obsessed with photos of foode. When you get the menu and you go ‘do you want that for tea?’ Yes, I do! I want exactly that for tea. It’s like really quite clever.”

Rosie agreed: “As the person who cooks all the teas, it makes my life a lot easier. We work from home which is great, but I think it takes away the whole… I remember when I used to go to work I would often pop to the shops on the way home from work and we don’t really get to do that now.”

Chris agreed: “Working from home is kind of a gift and a curse because you get sick of your own home because work becomes home and home becomes work.

“Hello Fresh means though you do a lot less shopping for the ingredients anyway because it’s always there. Buy milk? I might as well get a cow!” he laughed.

