Chris Serle, BBC presenter who brought humour to That’s Life! with his deadpan style

Serle presenting In at the Deep End, for which he and Paul Heiney took intensive training for a variety of demanding jobs including butler and opera singer - Nils Jorgensen/Shutterstock

Chris Serle, who has died aged 81, worked as a researcher on Michael Parkinson’s chat show and as a comedy actor popping in and out of sketches for eight years on Dave Allen at Large before helping to solve a problem for Esther Rantzen in 1979.

That’s Life!, the BBC TV series mixing consumer items with spoofs and satire, that ran for 21 years from 1973, was looking for two new reporter-presenters to sit alongside her. Paul Heiney, a journalist with a solid grounding on Radio 4’s Today programme, landed one of the roles, but filling the second spot took longer.

Heiney recalled: “Someone in the office said, ‘I know a person who’s quite funny. He’s the sort of bloke who, if he walks into a room, everyone cheers up and starts to laugh a bit, not at him, but with him.’

“That was the endearing aspect of Chris. With a rather blank face, he could communicate a lot of humour and goodwill. He didn’t do it by making gags, but he had this natural warmth. I was a ‘proper’ reporter, there as the straight man, but Esther needed someone a bit funnier than me. Chris could also be deadly serious if he had to be, though.”

Dame Esther Rantzen remembered Serle as “irresistibly funny and charming” and perfect for That’s Life! – “authentic and versatile, caring deeply about our serious investigations as well as adding humour and fun to our light items”.

Typical of his contribution to the programme was his deadpan April Fool’s item about Tramp, an Old English sheepdog who could supposedly drive a car.

“It must have a pretty startling effect on pedestrians,” Serle comments to Tramp’s owner, geeing up the prank. The owner then “recalls” a drive out when they stopped at a pub for a beer, adding: “He does like his beer, but on this occasion he had to drink water because he can’t drink and drive.” Howls of laughter follow from the studio audience.

Serle, Esther Rantzen and Paul Heiney while making That’s Life! Heiney said: ‘With a rather blank face, he could communicate a lot of humour and goodwill. He didn’t do it by making gags, but he had this natural warmth’ - BBC

After the 1981 series, both Serle and Paul Heiney left That’s Life! to front their own programme, In at the Deep End (1982-87), in which the two presenters take turns to undergo intensive and challenging training which would lead to them doing a job at professional level.

For Serle, these roles ranged from butlering to ballroom dancing and opera singing, and his naturally comic facial expressions communicated to the audience how bewildered or disgusted he was at the tasks assigned him.

One he did enjoy – which had an effect on the rest of his life – was skippering a yacht in the Fastnet Race. Although a daunting challenge, it convinced him of the pleasures of sailing.

He went on to present the ITV water sports series Sailaway (1994-5), but he also took part in two legs of the Global Challenge Round the World yacht race in 2001, another experience he brought to television, finding the 6,000-mile trip from Buenos Aires, around Cape Horn and across to New Zealand “gruelling”.

Christopher Richard Serle was born in Bristol on July 13 1943 to Winifred, née Pugsley, and Frank Serle, a clothing wholesaler who was serving with Bomber Command during the Second World War. Chris attended Clifton College before studying modern languages at Trinity College, Dublin, where he performed with the drama group.

In 1964, he joined the Bristol Old Vic Company as an assistant stage manager and actor, and toured the US and Europe among a group of actors that included Paul Eddington, Jane Asher and Gawn Grainger.

In 1966 the critic JC Trewin singled out Serle as having “the makings of a Shakespeare clown” when he played Peter in a production of Romeo and Juliet at the Theatre Royal, Bristol.

Serle, at the back, in 1980 with the That’s Life! team (from left), Paul Heiney, Cyril Fletcher, Richard Stilgoe and (on the trolley) Esther Rantzen - Alamy

On television, meanwhile, he had a regular spot among the ensemble cast in Broad and Narrow (1965), a satirical sketch show for ITV that also featured Ralph Bates, and performed with Edinburgh’s pioneering Traverse Theatre Club in a controversial 1967 production of Alfred Jarry’s play Ubu in Chains – with the two leads wearing 6 ft genitalia costumes designed by Gerald Scarfe.

Nevertheless, in 1969 Serle decided that his acting career was going nowhere and joined BBC radio as a producer, starting on the Radio 1 arts show Late Night Extra (until 1974).

At the same time, he indulged his love of music by playing drums with the Crouch End All Stars Jazz Band and produced other radio shows such as the quizzes Right and Wrong (1971-2), Three in a Row (1972-4), Beat the Record (1973) and Brain of Britain (1975), as well as specials on Irving Berlin and Bob Hope in 1973.

Switching to television, Serle worked as a researcher on Parkinson and Jim’ll Fix It, then became a director of further education series. Suddenly, his career took another turn with That’s Life!

Later, he displayed his all-round adaptability by presenting schools programmes and the 1976 peak-time BBC Two series Simple Science, as well as Windmill (1985-88), mining the BBC archives for gems from the 1940s to the 1980s present day including Watch With Mother and The Morecambe and Wise Show.

On Radio 4 he was a popular chair of the series Pick of the Week, hosting the show regularly between 1991 and 1998, choosing BBC television and radio extracts from the previous week.

Serle is survived by his second wife, Ali, née Fraser, whom he married in 2006, and their son and two daughters, as well as two sons from his 1983 marriage to Anna Southall, which ended in divorce.

Chris Serle, born July 13 1943, died September 16 2024