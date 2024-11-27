Chris Stapleton Visits Lone Survivor of Deadly Missouri Crash That Killed 3 People

Alex Moffett was traveling with her dad, sister and grandmother when they were involved in the fatal crash

Chris Stapleton is doing his part to help bring comfort to a teen who was the sole survivor of a car crash that claimed the lives of her family members.

In an interview with FOX 4 Kansas City, Alex Moffett, 19, of Erie, Colo., explained how the country star, 46, took time to surprise her this past summer after she lost three generations — her grandmother, her father and her younger sister — in one day.

Alex and her sister Catherine Moffett, 16, were traveling with their dad, Derek Moffett, 55, going to one of Stapleton’s shows near Overland Park, Kan., in June. The trio also took the opportunity to see Alex’s grandmother, Patricia Moffett, 83, during the getaway.

“My grandma was taking us to Warrensburg because she grew up there, so she just wanted to show us around,” Alex told the news station.

The family had just had lunch together and were approaching the intersection of Missouri Highway 50 and Business Route 50 when their vehicle was hit by a 16-year-old driver who the Missouri Highway Patrol says fell asleep at the wheel.

Derek and Catherine died at the scene. Alex and Catherine were airlifted from Warrensburg and transported to Research Medical Center in Kansas City. However, Catherine died after donating her organs.

The 19-year-old has been on a long road to recovery, and after suffering a punctured lung and multiple fractures to her pelvis, ribs, arm, wrist and orbital bones, Alex has had to undergo facial reconstruction, elbow replacement and wrist surgery.

Her doctors got wind of the family trip being mostly for a Stapleton concert and one of her surgeons was able to get in contact with him and share Alex’s story.

“We were supposed to just have a FaceTime with him and they called and were like we are in really bad service, we’ll call you back in a few minutes,” she said before revealing a massive surprise.

“Like a minute later, we got a knock on my door and they just came in.”

According to the outlet, the visit from the “Tennessee Whiskey” singer happened on Father’s Day.

While with the teen, Stapleton sang “Traveller,” a song he wrote after the death of his own father.

Before ending her interview, the Montana State student said the upcoming holidays can now be hard for her with the loss of her loved ones.

“Every time I look at a picture of my sister my heart just stops for a minute. It’s really hard to just process. My dad was my best friend ever, he was the best person,” she said.

“Obviously he didn’t mean to kill three people, but he took my entire family from me,” the teen said of the driver, later adding, “part of me wants his life to be over and the other part of me wants him to just be able to go on and live a really good life and make something of it and make a difference in the world.”

