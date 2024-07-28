Chris Sununu to Republicans: Personal attacks on Harris 'not helpful at all'

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, R, said Sunday that Republicans should focus on criticizing Vice President Kamala Harris' policy record rather than engaging in personal attacks against her in the race to the White House.

Sununu told "This Week" co-anchor Martha Raddatz that the southern border and inflation are the strongest areas for Republicans to challenge her.

"You have to stop the personal attacks. We have too much that we can win on when it comes to issues and policies," Sununu said.

"The border issue, the inflation issue. These are some very real issues," he continued. "It isn't just going to be about, well, we need to vote for Vice President Harris because she's a woman, or we need to vote for her because it's just a change."

