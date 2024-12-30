Chris Sununu’s Hot Take On Elon Musk And Donald Trump Stuns Critics: ‘Bull’

Critics called out New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R) this weekend for his view on the controversy surrounding top Donald Trump ally Elon Musk’s role in the president-elect’s second term.

CNN’s Dana Bash asked Sununu ― whose previous flip-flopping on Trump now appears to have morphed into full-blown sycophancy — if he believed there was any conflict of interest with tech billionaire Musk’s proximity to Trump, given that Musk has “billions of dollars tied up in government contracts.” Trump wants Musk to lead a non-official agency that will aim to slash public spending.

Sununu didn’t see one.

“The guy’s worth $450 billion as of today in this month so I don’t think he’s doing it for the money,” the GOP governor continued. “He’s doing it for the bigger project and the bigger vision of America. He doesn’t need the dollars. He really doesn’t. So it’s not about, ‘if I get involved in this, I’ll get another little contract here or there.’ That’s nothing to him. So, I like the fact that he’s, in a way, he’s so rich, he’s so removed from the potential financial influence of it.”

BASH: One of the concerns is that Elon Musk has billions tied up in govt contracts. You don't see a conflict of interest?



CHRIS SUNUNU: Everyone has a conflict of interest



B: But that's a pretty big one



SUNUNU: He's so rich he's removed from the potential financial influence pic.twitter.com/78VHFRUgRU — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 29, 2024

Critics, though, disagreed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Former White House lawyer Richard Painter, the chief ethics attorney under President George W. Bush, responded: “Is this the new normal? Billionaires are too rich to have conflicts of interest. Bull.”

Is this the new normal?

Billionaires are too rich to have conflicts of interest.

Bull. https://t.co/rqfvQn1GuK — Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) December 29, 2024

Sununu has learned that once you jettison all honor and integrity by digging a hole of relativism you might as well keep digging. https://t.co/k4sxNha6VN — Jeff Timmer (@jefftimmer) December 29, 2024

“Elon has billions in government contracts, you don’t see a conflict of interest there?”



New Hampshire’s @GovChrisSununu: “Everyone has a conflict of interest on some level… he’s so rich it doesn’t matter to him.” 🤡



A full-throated endorsement and defense of corruption. pic.twitter.com/IImc1MDbmX — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) December 29, 2024

Imagine debasing yourself on live tv like this https://t.co/6PNGaXpqSF — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) December 29, 2024

Sununu is such a 🤡 https://t.co/B2fnPh54GQ — David Pepper (@DavidPepper) December 29, 2024

Absolutely incredible. Wasn't this guy supposed to be the voice of reason once? https://t.co/obx6xU7fND — Daniel Abernathy (@dabernathy89) December 30, 2024

FFS- what kind of a bullshit excuse is that???? https://t.co/EIRfdf8HiS — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) December 30, 2024

According to @GovChrisSununu, if you happen to be the world’s wealthiest biological organism, your motives can no longer be questioned—even if you donated $277 million in campaign contributions to Trump and other GOP pols to secure your seat at the table. #NHPoliticshttps://t.co/XzMyEL9Ue8 — David Meuse (@JdmMeuse) December 29, 2024

Sununu is responsible for some of the most jaw droppingly stupid comments of all time. https://t.co/M9N5LQ74Uu — Robb Royer (@TXFartingsworth) December 29, 2024

Of all the smug, self-serving, disingenuous, lying politicians out there, Chris Sununu is one of the worst. https://t.co/dbBOYIvQBT — Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) December 29, 2024

I can’t tell if @ChrisSununu is a bigger bootlicker or partisan hack, but either way, this is embarrassing. https://t.co/L6cNveMoTv — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) December 29, 2024

Governor Chris Sununu says that Elon Musk is too rich to benefit from massive conflicts of interest in regulating the agencies that regulate his companies.



GTFO.pic.twitter.com/dFCgL3RGoy — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) December 29, 2024

Republican NH Governor Chris Sununu claims that Elon Musk is too rich to have any conflict of interest between his businesses and his influence on the incoming Trump administration. 🤦♂️pic.twitter.com/xPpFVjc660 — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) December 29, 2024

I couldn’t go through life saying things I didn’t believe. Sure, I’d make more money if I did, and I’d get reelected to office if I did, but I’d be miserable. @ChrisSununu has spent the past few years saying stuff about Trump he doesn’t believe, and now he’s doing the same thing… https://t.co/ZvgmQRZ3yw — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) December 29, 2024

Where is the precedent for exempting the super rich from conflict of interest laws or standards in government or in business? Robber Baron era? https://t.co/08nhzB4v3u — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) December 29, 2024

Related...