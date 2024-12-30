Chris Sununu’s Hot Take On Elon Musk And Donald Trump Stuns Critics: ‘Bull’

Lee Moran
Updated ·4 min read

Critics called out New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R) this weekend for his view on the controversy surrounding top Donald Trump ally Elon Musk’s role in the president-elect’s second term.

CNN’s Dana Bash asked Sununu ― whose previous flip-flopping on Trump now appears to have morphed into full-blown sycophancy — if he believed there was any conflict of interest with tech billionaire Musk’s proximity to Trump, given that Musk has “billions of dollars tied up in government contracts.” Trump wants Musk to lead a non-official agency that will aim to slash public spending.

Sununu didn’t see one.

“The guy’s worth $450 billion as of today in this month so I don’t think he’s doing it for the money,” the GOP governor continued. “He’s doing it for the bigger project and the bigger vision of America. He doesn’t need the dollars. He really doesn’t. So it’s not about, ‘if I get involved in this, I’ll get another little contract here or there.’ That’s nothing to him. So, I like the fact that he’s, in a way, he’s so rich, he’s so removed from the potential financial influence of it.”

Critics, though, disagreed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Former White House lawyer Richard Painter, the chief ethics attorney under President George W. Bush, responded: “Is this the new normal? Billionaires are too rich to have conflicts of interest. Bull.”

Related...

Latest Stories