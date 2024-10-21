Chris Tarrant ‘has PTSD’ over shock Millionaire moment, Laurence Llewelyn Bowen says

The interior designer lost out on the Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? jackpot over a controversial question which still haunts him 20 years on.

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen opened up on his controversial Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? moment. (Getty Images)

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen has said Chris Tarrant still has "ridiculous PTSD" over the controversial Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? moment that saw the interior designer miss out on winning £1 million for charity.

Llewelyn-Bowen and his wife lost £468,000 after giving the wrong answer to the final question - but were invited back the next night for another go after show bosses admitted the question had been unfair.

The Changing Rooms star said presenter Tarrant "still runs in the opposite direction" whenever they find themselves in the same room.

Laurence and Jackie Llewelyn-Bowen dropped neary half-a-million pounds over the quiz show question. (PA Images)

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen was at the centre of a famously controversial Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? moment when he missed out on winning the jackpot for charity over a badly-phrased question.

Now, nearly 20 years on, the interior designer has said host Chris Tarrant still suffers over what happened and "runs in the opposite direction" when they see each other.

Tarrant, who was the then-host of the quiz show before Jeremy Clarkson took over, welcomed Llewelyn-Bowen and his wife Jackie to a celebrity special in 2006 where they were playing for The Shooting Star Children's Hospice - which Tarrant was also a patron of.

It looked as though the Llewelyn-Bowens had a huge win in the bag, until a shocking moment where they were told they had got the answer wrong and dropped down to £32,000, losing a massive £468,000. If they had been correct, they would have doubled their prize money to the £1 million jackpot.

Speaking to Good Morning Britain about the moment that still haunts him, Llewelyn-Bowen said: "We could smell it and then it slipped out of our hands. It was actually quite a shocking moment.

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen couldn't believe he got the wrong answer on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?. (ITV screengrab)

"The question, which of course is engraved in my psyche, was what is the motto of the United States of America, translated from the Latin. One of the answers was In God We Trust which of course is an absolute knee-jerk. We said that, but the answer they had on their card was One Amongst Many.

"We had a whole brouhaha the next day and then we did go back and answer a different question. We were just about to go back on and Jackie said, 'listen, if they ask you the names of your children, don't even answer it. Just let's get the half a million for the hospice and carry on.'

"It was all so complicated because also, my Latin's quite good. So theoretically, if the Latin had been there I would have been able to translate it."

Chris Tarrant was the host of the show at the time. (PA/Alamy)

Eventually, the couple were able to get their win back up to £500,000, but the horror of getting the question wrong still has not left the TV star or Tarrant.

Asked how his relationship with Tarrant is now, he acknowledged that it wasn't the host's fault but said: "Bad. Very bad. His PTSD is ridiculous. If ever we're in the same room he kind of runs in the opposite direction.

"He's a patron of the charity as well, so he was sitting there thinking amazing, we're just opening this children's hospice and there's a million quid. And then he saw the answer, and it was just gurk."

What else did Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen say?

Llewelyn-Bowen also told Good Morning Britain about living with his entire family - which includes Jackie, their two daughters, their sons-in-law and four grandchildren - in a large house in the Cotswolds.

He said: "We are basically Little Manor House On The Prairie, we're like the Waltons."

"We were very realistic about what we had and how we wanted to configure the next 20 years," he added. "For Jackie, it's the most amazing opportunity. She's completely enmeshed in her grandchildren's lives. Meanwhile, her daughters have an ability to go off and do what they need to do, be who they are, and it really works."

Good Morning Britain airs on ITV1 at 6am on weekdays.