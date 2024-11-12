Chris Wallace Will Exit CNN
Chris Wallace came to CNN to get heavily involved with reaching streaming audiences, and it looks like he will leave the Warner Bros. Discovery-backed news outlet still looking to do the same.
Wallace, a veteran commentator who held forth on Fox News Channel’s “Fox News Sunday” as well as NBC News’ “Meet The Press,” told The Daily Beast Monday that he planned to leave CNN, which he initially joined to take part in the scuttled streaming operation CNN+, to try his hand at reaching people via an independent broadband venture.
CNN spokespersons could not be reached for immediate comment, but a person familiar with the matter said Wallace and the network were indeed parting ways, three years after he initially signed on after leaving Fox News to do so. The typical anchor contract in the news business is for a similar amount of time.
