Chris Wallace Pinpoints Donald Trump's Egotistical 'Big Mistake' That May Doom Campaign

CNN’s Chris Wallace explained how Donald Trump’s failure to bring former Republican primary rival Nikki Haley on board with his 2024 campaign could end up costing the ex-president the election.

On Wednesday’s broadcast of “One World,” anchor Bianna Golodryga noted how Haley was “pulling in about 20% of the Republican vote even after she dropped out” of the primary race. Democratic nominee Kamala Harris is now aggressively courting that vote, she said. Haley has reportedly offered to assist Trump but he has declined.

“How much of a missed opportunity is this for the Trump campaign?” Golodryga asked Wallace.

“Big. It’s a big mistake,” Wallace replied.

There’s clearly “no love lost” between Trump and Haley, he continued, noting the animosity that grew between the pair during the primary race. Haley this week criticized certain elements of Trump’s campaign, including its “overly masculine” tone.

But the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Wallace said, still endorsed Trump at the Republican National Convention and it’s “her hold on that 20% of the Republican vote,” of mainly suburban women “who could put Trump over the top and who Harris is very much counting on.”

But Wallace added, “It feels like it’s just sheer ego on the part of Donald Trump that he doesn’t reach out to her, he hasn’t campaigned with her.”

“It’s just a completely self-inflicted wound by Trump which I think is all about his ego,” he said.

Watch Wallace’s comments here:

