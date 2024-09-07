Chrishell Stause Calls Out “Selling Sunset” Costar Nicole Young’s Outfit: ‘Personally Offended by This Look’

Stause commented on one of Young's broker's open outfits in an Instagram Stories post on Sept. 6

Chrishell Stause/Instagram Chrishell Stause and Nicole Young

Chrishell Stause isn't a fan of some of her Selling Sunset costar Nicole Young's fashion choices.

During the second episode of season 8 of the hit Netflix show, Young caused a stir in the Oppenheim Group office after turning up to a broker's open wearing a glittering fringe dress featuring a cape-like back.

On Friday, Sept. 6 — the day Selling Sunset season 8 premiered on the streaming service — Stause shared a photo of the ensemble on her Instagram Stories, but cut Young's head off.

"I was personally offended by this look at a broker's open," Stause wrote alongside the image.

Netflix Nicole Young and Mary Bonnet on 'Selling Sunset' season 8

Related: Nicole Young Says She Was 'Absolutely Gutted' When Chrishell Stause Accused Her of Being on Drugs (Exclusive)

She posted the snap after sharing a clip of costars Mary Bonnet and Bre Tiesi discussing the company's dress code with newcomer Alanna Gold at the broker's open after costar Chelsea Lazkani's outfit at the event also caused a stir.

"What's the actual dress code in your office?" Gold asked, as Bonnet replied, "I know what you're referring to."

"I'm not referring to anything," Gold quipped, as Tiesi sunk into her chair laughing while putting her bag over her face.

"Anyone surprised about our wardrobe being small after 8 seasons of this show has not been paying attention... so funny," Stause captioned the clip, adding two laughing and a shrugging emoji.

Chrishell Stause/Instagram Chrishell Stause calls out Nicole Young's 'Selling Sunset' outfit

The PEOPLE Puzzler crossword is here! How quickly can you solve it? Play now!

Stause and Young have had a tumultuous relationship since the latter joined the cast full-time for season 6 back in 2022. During the latest season, the pair briefly put their differences aside after Young apologized for responding to a homophobic comment about Stause on Instagram.

However, it appears the rendezvous might have been short-lived, as Stause and Lazkani recently called out Young for allegedly starting a “damaging” rumor about their fellow castmate and friend Emma Hernan (in episode 5, Young alluded to rumors that Hernan was allegedly dating a married man).

After Stause's posts on Aug. 31, Young responded on Sept. 2, sharing a photo of her dog stretched out on a blanket on her Instagram Stories.

“With all the outside drama this weekend, this has been the vibe at our house. #Unbothered,” Young wrote, adding a crying laughing emoji.

She went on to share more photos of her dogs as well as the caption, “Truly unbothered. Life is good.”

Related: Chrishell Stause Recalls Experiencing Homelessness, Washing Hair in a River While Celebrating Wild Success

Araya Doheny/Getty Chrishell Stause

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



Stause and Lazkani had previously taken to their Instagram Stories amid the Young "lie" claims, as well as criticizing Selling Sunset producers for letting it play out on the new season.

“I will NEVER work on a show with her on it again. I would rather be sued,” Stause wrote of Young, per screenshots of her Instagram Stories from @queensofbravo.

“Disclaimer when you watch: just know she spews a disgusting lie about a bestie that is categorically FALSE and SUPER damaging. It is NOT TRUE,” she added.

The bad blood between the co-stars initially started after Young — who claimed she did previously apologize to Stause, but it was cut from the season 7 reunion show that aired in Nov. 2023 — accused Stause of taking credit for two of her listings three years ago, and they've had multiple arguments since.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.