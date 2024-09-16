Chrishell Stause reveals she underwent surgery on 'vintage' implants

Chrishell Stause has undergone surgery on her "ruptured" breast implants.

The 43-year-old reality star has taken to social media to reveal that she underwent surgery on her "vintage" implants earlier this year.

The 'Selling Sunset' star said on Instagram: "Earlier this year, I had a full body scan and learned both of my breast implants were ruptured. My first thought was fear, thinking about having to undergo surgery and if the rupture would lead to any complications. But very happy I found @josefhadeedmd, and had an amazing experience with him and his team. They were able to remove all of the silicone and replace my 15-year old *vintage* implants [laughing emojis] (sic)"

Chrishell acknowledged that plastic surgery is a "personal choice".

The TV star also insisted that she wants to be "fully open and transparent" with her followers about her own experience of getting plastic surgery.

Her post continued: "Plastic surgery is a personal choice and I’m in no way encouraging anyone to change anything about their body. If you do make that choice for yourself, it’s so important to stay on top of your health - I know many people could be living with this and have no idea.

"I want to be fully open and transparent about my experience in the hopes it could help anyone else going through this."

Meanwhile, Chrishell previously admitted to feeling more confident than ever.

Reflecting on her 'Selling Sunset' experience, she told Grazia magazine: "In the beginning, I was really led by fear.

"I was scared of what I should say and how people would take it ... now I just see things differently. I’m living my life for myself ... If I mess up, I will have to own up to that and try and do better but I’m confident in my own choices."