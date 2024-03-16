Chrishell Stause shares injury just before latest red carpet appearance

Gilbert Flores - Getty Images

Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause has revealed a head injury sustained just before her latest red carpet event.

Stause rose to fame in the Los-Angeles based, real estate reality TV smash as part of the illustrious Oppenheim Group, and has since been dominating red carpets – often with partner, G-Flip.

In a TikTok posted to Stause's nearly three hundred thousand followers, though, the star has revealed that it's not always plain sailing.

Lip syncing to a popular TikTok sound while in the makeup chair before the event, Stause mouths: "Nobody's gonna know. Nobody's gonna know – how would they know?"

As the video progresses, the reality star, dressed in a chrome silver breastplate, moves a piece of her hair obscuring her forehead to the side, revealing a sizeable lump.

The caption reads: "When you knock yourself in the head right before a red carpet."

In the comments of the video, Stause revealed just how the incident occured, writing, "It's hard to explain. But literally from ringing the office bell. Not sure if they're gonna leave that part in but I went too hard I guess."

According to Stause's comments, it seems the cast ofSelling Sunset are underway with filming the eighth season of the show.

Stause's co-star Heather Rae El Moussa has confirmed her departure from the show ahead of the upcoming eighth season, after taking on a reduced role in the recent seventh season of the Netflix hit.

She posted a tribute to co-star Bre Tiesi at the time, writing: "True friendship is when two friends can walk in opposite directions, yet remain side by side."

Selling Sunset is available to stream on Netflix.





