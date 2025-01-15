Chrishelle Stause Shut Down While Evacuating L.A. Home, 'Frozen' by Memory of Seeing Her House Burn Down at 12

“You don’t know how you’re gonna react...this kinda showed me I really needed a little kick in the butt and G was there to keep me focused," Stause recalled of her partner G Flip

Chrishell Stause reveals she had an unexpected reaction she couldn't shake while evacuating her Los Angeles home amid the ongoing wildfires.

The Selling Sunset star, 43, shared on the latest episode of the Sherri show on Wednesday, Jan. 15 that she froze up when the fires started closing in around the home she shares with her partner G Flip.

“When we did need to evacuate, there was a fire kind of like right in our backyard. It was just immediately like, you gotta go.” Stause recalled of the evacuation order. But instead of preparing to leave, in that moment, she says, “I just got frozen in fear.”

“When I was 12, I did watch my house burn down,. But that’s something you don’t think about. It happened so long ago," ” the Kentucky native explained of the childhood trauma.



Related: Celebrities Who Have Lost Homes in the Los Angeles Fires, and What They've Said

ADVERTISEMENT

Thankfully Stause said her partner, who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, took charge of the situation. "G was like doing all these things, came back in, and I’m still standing in the same place they left me," Chrishell recalls.

"They are so amazing. They basically were like, okay, and just started running me through the things," she added.

The luxury realtor says she was surprised by her own response in that moment. “You don’t know how you’re gonna react,” she shared. “I think I would’ve liked to have thought I’m good in an emergency case. But this kinda showed me, I really needed a little kick in the butt, and G was there to keep me focused and so it was just nice to have them.”



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Araya Doheny/Getty Images

Stause and the Australian musician moved into her L.A. home together in 2022, and celebrated their wedding in May 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

The reality star and her partner are some of the hundreds of thousands of people who have been impacted by the multiple wildfires burning in L.A., which have also destroyed thousands of homes and properties, according to city officials.

When asked by host Sherri Shepherd about her thoughts on the looming housing crisis that destruction has caused, Stause, who works as an agent at The Oppenheim Group, admitted that she thinks there is a long road to recovery ahead.

“I’m gonna be honest. The devastation is on a level where it is going to take time,” she said. “But we are lobbying to try and make things go quicker than normal.”

Related: Dennis Quaid Gets Emotional as He Reveals ‘Many Friends Have Lost’ Their Homes in Los Angeles Fires: ‘What Do You Do?'

Kayla Oaddams/Getty

“There’s normally a lot of bureaucracy,” she continued. “Our office is one of the ones really trying to help as much as we can. We’re helping people, obviously for free, trying to place as many people as we can. So it’s been all hands on deck.”

ADVERTISEMENT

While it seems Stause's house survived based on an Instagram Story in which she says the firefighters were able to "put the fire out quickly," many other celebrities are confirmed to have lost their houses in the blazes, including Leighton Meester and Adam Brody, Miles and Keleigh Teller, Billy Crystal, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Joshua Jackson, Anna Faris, Ricki Lake, Cameron Mathison, andSpencer Pratt and Heidi Montag,

Read the original article on People