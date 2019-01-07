This Is What Chrissy Metz Really Called Alison Brie at the Golden Globes

The catfight cliché is (sadly) alive and well. In the midst of an
overcooked Golden Globes on Sunday night, the Twittersphere— and even some members of the crowd at the ceremony itself—became morbidly fascinated with a supposed female feud: This Is Us star Chrissy Metz maybe/possibly calling Alison Brie “such a bitch” on a hot mic during a Facebook Live interview (even if the last word Metz was saying wasn’t totally clear).
This story was widely written about and circulated like the hot gossip it purportedly was—because, again, catfights. The only problem is that Metz wasn’t actually calling
GLOW star Brie a bitch, after all, as Metz quickly commented on Sunday night.
One of the reporters interviewing Metz has now also swooped in to clarify that Metz wasn’t calling Brie a “bitch” but rather a “babe.” Big difference—huge! And when you listen to the above clip, it sure does sound like “babe.”
“While interviewing Chrissy during the HFPA Presents: Globes Red Carpet LIVE preshow and as our conversation came to its natural conclusion, we were told to wrap and toss over to our cohosts on another portion of the carpet, who were on standby with Alison Brie,” AJ Gibson said in a statement to
“I jokingly asked Chrissy if she knew who Alison was, as a way to transition into the ‘toss,’ and she played along. She then referred to Alison as a ‘babe’ and the fun exchange ended.” Brie also responded via her Instagram Stories, saying, “Nothing but love” for Metz. “Rumors can’t keep us down.” People.
Sorry to disappoint everyone, but these two successful women don’t actually hate each other after all.
