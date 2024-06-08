Chrissy Teigen Hits Back at Critic Who Accuses Her of Having Fillers: ‘What You Said Stinks'

"Those kinds of critiques only serve to make the person you're talking about not want to smile and show their natural joy," the model said

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen is addressing cosmetic procedure rumors head-on.



The model and cookbook author, 38, denied having fillers in a series of videos posted on her Instagram Stories on Saturday, June 8.

Responding to a medical professional who had accused her of having work done, Teigen asked in a first clip, “Would you trust a doctor that couldn't tell filler from weight gain? I personally wouldn't.”

“And also, my doctor would never, ever, hang out on Instagram and dissect people's faces … he's too busy working," she added.

Gotham/FilmMagic Teigen hit back at a critic who alleged she had fillers in a video on June 7

“Also, last thing on this, just because I've already started. Those kinds of critiques only serve to make the person you're talking about not want to smile and show their natural joy because they think that people are going to make fun of them because of their bone structure, maybe their teeth, their lips, how they look when they smile," Teigen continued in a second video.

“Like, what does this really do, other than truly steal somebody else's joy? Literally,” the mother of four added. “So that stinks. And you aren't a bad person, but what you said stinks, and maybe you'll think about it from now on."

Teigen has been open about cosmetic procedures she has undergone in the past.

In September 2021, she shared on her Instagram Stories that she had fat removed from her cheeks in a procedure called buccal fat removal, which gave her a more defined jawline.



Two months later, Teigen underwent eyebrow transplant surgery — where hairs were plucked from the back of her head and placed along the shape of her brows, creating a fuller look.

Teigen then revealed more of her cosmetic procedures earlier this year while appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. There, she confirmed she’s had three boob jobs.

“I feel like the boob job thing is never going to come back around and now no one’s going to know,” she said on the show. “I’ve had a lift, a put in, a take them out. I don’t like them out.”

Teigen — who shares children Wren, 7 months, Miles, 5, Esti, 12 months, and Luna, 7, with husband John Legend — previously revealed she’d had breast implants at age 20 in an interview with Glamour UK in March 2020.

"It was more for a swimsuit thing," Teigen told the publication. "I thought if I'm going to be posing, laid on my back, I want them to be perky! But then you have babies and they fill up with milk and deflate and now I am screwed.”



Read the original article on People.