Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Son Wren and Daughter Esti Sing Along and Play Piano to Dad's New Song

The toddlers jammed out as the EGOT winner played his new song "L-O-V-E"

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram; Rodin Eckenroth/Getty John Legend, Chrissy Teigen and their kids.

Chrissy Teigen's toddlers are spreading a little happiness by singing along to their dad's new song.

On Wednesday, Nov. 6, the Cravings cookbook author and model, 38, shared a video on her Instagram Stories of her toddlers Wren Alexander, 16 months, and Esti Maxine, 21 months, singing along and playing piano while their dad John Legend plays his new children's song "L-O-V-E" at the piano.

Wren can be seen babbling and dancing around, singing along while Esti sits next to her dad and bangs on a few piano keys.



Chrissy Teigen/Instagram John Legend with daughter Esti and son Miles.

Earlier this month, Teigen showed off her family of six's 2024 Halloween costumes in a chaotic Instagram Reel of the family posing together. Teigen and her husband dressed as Wilma and Fred Flintstone, with their younger two kids Wren and Esti joining them as Pebbles and Bam Bam.

Their older two, Luna, 8 and Miles Theodore, 6, took costume ideas into their own hands. Luna rocked a black and red creepy clown look, while Miles dressed up and dabbed as DJ Marshmello.

In the sweet video, the family attempts to cheer "yabba dabba doo," though the kids can't quite seem to figure out the tricky saying.

"This Halloween was less 'YABBA DABBA DOOOOO!!!' and more 'yabba dabba doo.' in bed by 8 baby," the mom of four captioned her post.

In early October, the author of the Cravings cookbook teased her son Miles’ costume exclusively with PEOPLE at ChainFEST LA, and candidly spoke about her struggle to get her kids into the idea of a family costume this year.

"We love Halloween," she shared. "But now it's about kids' Halloween. I actually prefer kid ones because they're so fun and they're so cute and they're during the day and I can still go to bed early and stuff."

"Well, my kids don't know any of the families that I want to be, so I pitched them some ideas. They're like, ‘Who's that?‘ ” she explained. “My son wants to be like Marshmello. He's obsessed with the DJ Marshmello, so he's going to be that. And I'm like, ‘They're not into the family thing right now.’"