Chrissy Teigen Joins the Team at B.J. Novak’s Dining Experience Company, Chain: 'An Actual Dream'

Teigen is the latest investor and advisor in Novak's company, Chain. "The second I walked into the Chain House...I said 'I have to be part of this company,'" she tells PEOPLE

Chrissy Teigen just got her "dream" gig.

The cookbook author has joined B.J. Novak and chef Tim Hollingsworth’s company, Chain, as a strategic investor and advisor. Chain, which launched in 2021, is a Los Angeles-based dining concept that offers new takes on fan-favorite items from fast food and fast casual restaurants.

"A friend invited me to Chain last year and I had no idea what it was, but the second I walked into the Chain House, I turned to him and said 'I have to be part of this company,'" Teigen said in a statement to PEOPLE. "There was a Colonel Sanders statue, vintage Red Robin menus, an arcade themed like Chuck E Cheese... it was this awesome celebration of all these brands I love and I'm happy to now finally be part of the Chain team."

Teigen is a regular in the food space, of course. In addition to her cookbooks and food TV hosting appearances, she runs her Cravings by Chrissy Teigen company which offers recipes, boxed mixes and cooking gear. Adding Chain to her foodie resume "is an actual dream," she said in a press release.

Over the years, Chain has gone from a “parking lot pop-up” to a full fledged company curating dining events. Most notably, in 2023, the brand launched ChainFEST — a “gourmet chain food festival” —that included partners like Panda Express, Red Robin, Chili’s, Jack in the Box, Dunkin’, Pizza Hut and Pepsi.

“I love how fast Chain is growing and I’m excited to help turbo-charge that growth,” Teigen said in the release.

Chain all started with Hollingsworth “cooking up gourmet homages to fast-food favorites in abandoned Los Angeles alleys to throngs of excited foodies.” From there, Chain has grown to produce “high-impact immersive dining events that celebrate multi-generational nostalgia.”

Chain Chrissy Teigen and Chef Tim Hollingsworth

In July, Novak spoke with PEOPLE about Chain and the 2023 ChainFEST, which he and his co-founder documented for a new Roku Original special.

In Chain Food: All-Star Dishes (out now), viewers can watch Hollingsworth reimagine eight popular fast food items. Teigen, Rachel Bilson and Josh Peck are among the celebrity guests who make appearances.

The Office star shared what he thinks draws people to fast food.

“It is a great unifier. We all grew up on it. It's the same everywhere in the country, often everywhere in the world, and it's sort of the greatest hits,” he said at the time. “It's almost like jokes or folk songs that just evolve over time. It's like the world coalesces around the things that everyone is drawn to and it's almost like McDonald's is a collective imagination in a way.”

Hollingsworth echoed Novak's emphasis on nostalgia. He told PEOPLE that Chain offers a chance to recreate his earliest food memory: eating a pan pizza at Pizza Hut during a flash flood in Houston.

Chain Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

“I still remember the red cups, the Tiffany lamps, being a little kid and just having that buttery crust smell of the pan pizza,” Hollingsworth said.

The renowned chef worked at the French Laundry for 13 years, including four years as the chef de cuisine. He said his go-to fast food obsession, a Taco Bell habit, didn’t stop even when he cooked at the iconic, high-end California restaurant.

“I didn't eat a ton of fast food during that period, but I would still eat Taco Bell,” Hollingsworth said. “That would be my one stop. I'd get the same thing every time. It was two Taco Supremes, Nacho BellGrandes with added jalapeños, a Brisk iced tea, cinnamon twists, and it's still my order today.”

