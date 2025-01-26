Chrissy Teigen Mourns the Death of Her Dog Penny: 'She Was There for Us for Every Loss, Every Joy'

"We were so beyond lucky to have you," Teigen wrote of the French bulldog, who happened to be born on her and husband John Legend's wedding day

Chrissy Teigen is bidding goodbye to a beloved member of her family.

In an emotional Instagram post on Saturday, Jan. 25, the cookbook author, 39, revealed that her dog Penny has died. Alongside a series of photos of the pup, Teigen reflected on the French bulldog's life and steadfast companionship.

"Our beautiful little tripod queen, penny, passed on peacefully in her sleep today," she began. "Born the same day John and I got married, 11 years ago, she was there for us for every baby, every loss, every joy."

Teigen then shared a little glimpse of Penny's personality. "She loved nothing more than being loved, having her nub rubbed and destroying any ball she could get her paw on, even til her last weeks," she wrote.

"Never forget that while every pup is just a few chapters in your long life, for them you are their entire book, their entire lives," she continued, before concluding with a sweet message for Penny herself. "Oh penny. We were so beyond lucky to have you. Say hi to Puddy and Pippa for us. You are all together again."

Teigen's photo carousel included a snap of herself and Penny touching their heads together, along with a shot of the former model and husband John Legend cuddling with the dog. Yet another image shows the couple's son Miles, 6, striking a playful pose with Penny on a rug.

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's son Miles with their dog Penny

Penny was just one of many pets in the Teigen-Legend household. Over the years, the family has welcomed multiple dogs, as well as a menagerie of other animals including birds, a hamster and even a bearded dragon.

In November 2023, Teigen paid tribute to her canine companions by sharing photos on Instagram of some of her family dogs from over the years. She captioned the post — which began with a throwback photo of herself and her mom with a childhood dog — "My OG babies! (always been a basset lover 🥰) give me all the dogs!!"

Another sweet shot showed Penny snoozing on the couch. Shortly after Teigen adopted the dog in 2014, she told PEOPLE, “She’s a little tripod," referring to her missing foreleg.

"She has been abused, and we are so excited to welcome her to the family," she added at the time.

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram Chrissy Teigen and John Legend with their dog Penny

Earlier this month, amid the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles, Teigen revealed that she and her family were forced to evacuate their home — with their many pets in tow. On Jan. 8, after sharing a post on Instagram saying that she was packing as she admitted, "I’m very scared now," the mom-of-four gave another update once her large crew was settled in a hotel room.

She shared a series of videos from her bed as two of her other dogs, Petey and Pearl, climbed up to join her. She quipped in the caption, "4 dogs, 4 kids and a bearded dragon walk into a hotel."

Later, she posted another video, assuring her followers that bearded dragon Sebastian was safe and sound with their family.

“Don’t worry, Sebastian made it,” she said as she pet the reptile on her chest. “We would never forget Sebastian, how dare you guys? He is with us.”



