Chrissy Teigen, Relatable Parent, Just Had Her 'Toughest' Day With Luna

Parenting is not for the faint of heart or tired of spirit—and that goes for Chrissy Teigen too. Sure, she has some extra hands on deck to help out when things get a little out of control, but that doesn't mean it doesn't get stressful.

Case in point: Friday, when Teigen's mom had spent the day cooking, and Luna, who has now entered the "terrible twos" stage, would eat exactly…none of it.

"Update: She did not eat a single bite," Teigen said in an Instagram Story she posted. "Today might have been…in my top one days of toughest days with Luna."

She ended with a little PSA to her fans.

"For everyone that's like, 'Oh my goddd, my ovaries are exploding when I see your kid! Oh my goddd, so cute! I need a baby right now,' we don't Instagram everything, OK?" she said. "We don't."

Instagram Stories/@chrissyteigen More

It's a nice little reminder that, in many cases, Instagram is more of a highlight reel than a documentary about what really happens in people's day-to-day lives—especially celebrities'. Teigen, however, certainly hasn't been shy about giving her fans a look at some of the more super-real moments of her life, especially when it comes to being a mom. She's shared pics of her "milky" breastfeeding boobs, and, far from being one to cry about it, she's saved spilled breast milk (because pumping that out isn't easy).

All in all, it's just another day in the Teigen-Legend household—hopefully, today was slightly better.

