Chrissy Teigen Says She Is 'Almost Home' to Kids Wren and Esti as She Shares Sweet Pics of Them

The model joked that she and husband John Legend are working to "bring home the bacon" for their family

Chrissy Tegien/Instagram; Taylor Hill/WireImage Wren; Chrissy Tegien; Esti

Chrissy Teigen is missing her babies!

On Saturday, Aug. 10, the model, 38, shared a set of photos of her two youngest children — daughter Esti, 18 months, and son Wren, 13 months — on Instagram with a message about how she’s coming home soon.

"Almost home to you!!!! Grateful to our household of love who fills our icloud album daily while we bring home the bacon," she wrote, jokingly adding, "John, the luxe pancetta," in reference to her husband, John Legend.

The first photo in the carousel shows Wren sitting on the floor as he drank from a cup. He's surrounded by his toys, one of which is a small Target shopping cart.

The next two images show Esti playing with a hairless cat and sitting at a piano while wearing a pink dress and a matching headband.

Chrissy Tegien/Instagram Esti at the piano

The set of photos continues with a snap of Wren smiling at the camera while eating a plate of pasta, followed by an image of Esti pretending to feed her doll while sitting in a high chair and solo photos of the two siblings at the park.

The PEOPLE Puzzler crossword is here! How quickly can you solve it? Play now!

Teigen has been traveling this summer, having recently returned from her trip to Paris to watch the 2024 Summer Olympics with her two eldest children, Luna, 8, and Miles, 6, whom she also shares with Legend, 45.

She arrived home from the European visit last week, writing on Instagram that she was "back with my littles."

Legend, meanwhile, is on tour through Oct. 13, and is next scheduled to perform in Cary, N.C., before returning to California for two shows and a brief break.

During his performance in Los Angeles on Aug. 2, he shared footage of his family on the jumbotron as he paid tribute to his wife and other important people in his life.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I love being part of a partnership with her," the EGOT winner said while footage of Teigen with their kids appeared on the screen.

"I owe a lot of my success, both personally and musically, to being able to collaborate with people — whether I'm co-parenting with my wife or working with songwriters and producers in the studio," he added.

The couple recently collaborated on a single called "L-O-V-E," which features Luna and Miles. Teigen posted about the song on Instagram earlier this week, writing, "John finally made a lullaby album!!!!"

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.