Chrissy Teigen Shares New Photos of Her Kids amid a Busy Spring: 'New Level of Tired Has Been Unlocked'

Teigen shared two posts filled with photos of her four kids — Luna, Miles, Esti and Wren — on Instagram on Saturday, June 8

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram Chrissy Teigen and her kids

Chrissy Teigen's busy family life is keeping her on her toes!

"A new level of tired has been unlocked," the mom of four captioned a carousel of photos of her kids that she shared on Instagram on Saturday, June 8. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, 38, also posted a second set of photos of her crew on the platform just minutes later, captioning it with "tired face" emojis.

Teigen shares Luna Simone, 8, Miles Theodore, 6, Esti Maxine, 17 months, and Wren Alexander, 11 months, with her husband, John Legend.

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's four kids

The first set of photos had a bit of a baseball theme. It featured a photo of Miles wearing a green sweatsuit set with a gold medal around his neck, smiling as he held what appeared to be a trophy in the shape of a golden baseball glove.

His younger brother, Wren, ate a chicken wing in another photo in the set, and Teigen posed with her two oldest kids while they munched on popcorn in yet another photo.

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram Luna and Wren Stephens

Wren also held a box of Cracker Jacks and a soft baseball in a photo in the first set, and his big sister Luna fed him a bottle as he was wrapped up in a jungle-print blanket in another snapshot.

Teigen's jam-packed carousel also included a video of Luna presumably giving her brother's teammates medals and one of the model talking to the family's new hairless cat.

Luna posed in a T-shirt with her mom's face on it in one of the funniest photos in the first set.

The second series of photos also focused on baseball season, with Miles posing in a helmet while holding a bat in one adorable photo.

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram Chrissy Teigen and her daughter Esti with a family dog

Teigen also included a snapshot of her sons swinging on swings as their sisters played — Esti at the bottom of a slide and Wren crawling in a tunnel.

The cookbook author cuddled with Wren in a photo and posed with Esti and one of the family's dogs in another image.

The huge photo dump comes just days after Teigen shared in her Instagram Stories that a plane she was flying on had a terrifying "erroneous takeoff" in which the plane came to a sudden stop mid-air.

“We just had something called an erroneous takeoff. I don’t even know what erroneous means, to be honest with you. We were going a thousand miles an hour to take off and then came to a complete stop," she explained nervously.

“For like three seconds I was bracing for impact, like absolutely positive that we were braking because we were going to hit something and we didn’t," she continued.

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram Chrissy Teigen with her kids Miles and Luna

Teigen kept her sense of humor, despite being unsettled by the terrifying incident.

“I became very religious all of a sudden. I was like, ‘Praise the Lord, praise be,' " she said.

She tagged Legend, 45, in text over a video, writing: “Please answer your phone. I’m on final destination.”



