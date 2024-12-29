Chrissy Teigen Shares Special Tribute to Husband John Legend on His 46th Birthday: 'We Love You So Much'

Teigen called Legend the "soul of our home" in a sweet Instagram post on Saturday, Dec. 28

Chrissy Teigen is wishing her husband John Legend a very special birthday.

On Saturday, Dec. 28, the model and cookbook author, 39, shared a post on Instagram to celebrate the “All of Me” singer’s 46th birthday with a love-filled message.

The post featured a photo of Legend sitting in what appears to be a booth at London's Bubble Planet Experience, where he took his kids on the day of his birthday.

“To our everything, the soul of our home (I’m the heart) we love you so much,” Teigen wrote in the caption. “Happy 46th birthday. You spent it taking the kids to the bubble experience in London at 8am, and now we are heading to the devil wears Prada musical because you’re up for any kind of date night you can get, ever."

She concluded her message, "I love you so much, we love you so much. Happy birthday.”

As Teigen revealed, the couple spent Legend's birthday night watching The Devil Wears Prada musical at Dominion Theatre in London. Amid the West End outing, she shared an Instagram Stories snap from inside the theater, showing off their view of the stage.

Teigen and Legend share four kids — sons Miles, 6, and Wren, 18 months, and daughters Luna, 8, and Esti, 23 months.

It seems the whole family is still enjoying their "winter break" getaway in London. The group was last seen showing off their holiday spirit when Teigen shared photos from their Christmas celebration on Instagram on Dec. 25.

"Christmas morning in London! Merry Christmas, guys. We love you so much," she wrote alongside a photo of the family of six sitting near an ornate tree surrounded by wrapped gifts.

A second snapshot showed Legend wearing a festive patterned sweater while Luna, Miles and Wren matched in plaid pajamas. They posed in front of a decorative background complete with white Christmas stockings.

Teigen also shared an even closer look at her family's stockings hanging along the fireplace mantel, and they appeared to be filled with toys and other goodies.

Legend shared a similar collection of Christmas snaps on his own Instagram, though he also included an additional shot of their two oldest kids kneeling by the stacks of presents.

"Have a Merry Merry Christmas!" he wrote in his caption.

