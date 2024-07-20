Chrissy Teigen Shares Sweet New Photos of Her Kids' Summer Adventures

"In summmmmmerrrrrrr," Teigen captioned an Instagram carousel full of family highlights and milestones on Saturday, July 20

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram;Getty Chrissy Teigen, John Legend and daughter Esti

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's summer with their four kids is speeding by!

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, 38, posted a carousel of recent family highlights and milestones on Instagram on Saturday, July 20.

"In summmmmmerrrrrrr," Teigen captioned the post, which featured photos and videos of the couple's two daughters, Luna Simone and Esti Maxine, and her younger son, Wren Alexander. Their elder son, Miles Theodore, was missing from carousel.

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's son Wren

Wren, 13 months, smiled in a high chair in the first photo in the set, which also featured videos of him playing a toy keyboard and taking a few steps.

Esti, 18 months, played music with drumsticks and bells attached to her feet in one photo, and lounged while eating spaghetti and wearing a bathing suit and rainbow-colored sunglasses in another photo.

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's daughter Esti

Luna, 8, appeared to be busy working this summer, as she clapped a director's slate in one photo and posed with her dad Legend, 45, on the set of The Voice in another snapshot. She smiled widely and pretended to push the button on the singer's coach's chair as he grinned beside her.

Teigen shared details about her family's summer plans in a recent interview with PEOPLE.

"My kids have their cousins here right now, and they love their cousins so, so much," the model said. "Their family is everything to them."

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's daughter Esti

"Miles, of course, loves his boy cousins, and Luna loves the girl cousins. They team up, they have big battles — it's such a thing," Teigen continued, adding that the family visit was "chaos and exciting."

The Cravings cookbook author said that when there are so many kids visiting her house, sometimes she can't believe the table is so packed.

"I'm like, 'Oh my God, this is crazy.' But it's what I've always wanted," she told PEOPLE of having lots of family around.



Read the original article on People.