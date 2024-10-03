Chrissy Teigen Is All Smiles as She's Photographed by Daughter Luna, 8, in Cute Family Shoot

The 'Cravings' cookbook author revealed her oldest child had been helping out behind the camera in a sweet Instagram post

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram Chrissy Teigen gets photographed by her daughter Luna

Chrissy Teigen's daughter Luna Simone is clearly comfortable in front and behind the camera!

On Wednesday, Oct. 2, Teigen shared multiple family pics on Instagram, including one showing her eldest child Luna, 8, sitting on a stool taking a photo of her mom using a camera on a tripod.

The youngster, who was wearing a bright-green dress and lavender sandals, appeared to be completely focused on what she was doing as her mom, 38, smiled for the camera in a studio setup.

The Cravings cookbook author — who also shares daughter Esti Maxine, 20 months, plus sons Wren Alexander, 15 months, and Miles Theodore, 6, with husband John Legend — beamed for Luna while wearing a bright-blue feathered dress and heels as her daughter snapped away.

Among the carousel of images and videos, Teigen also shared an adorable clip of Esti running through a pink fluffy tunnel, as well as another pic showing Wren wrapped up in a brown blanket.

The family snaps featured one showing Teigen seemingly getting pampered while holding Wren, as further shots showed her two youngest kids posing together, while one last clip showed Miles showing off his skateboarding skills.

"🤍🤍🤍," Teigen simply captioned the post.

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's son Miles shows off his skateboarding skills

This isn't the first time the TV personality has revealed Luna is the perfect little helper, as she told Extra during May's 2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue launch party in New York City that she had a hand in making her cover happen.

Recalled Teigen, who was one of the magazine's cover stars for the 2024 Swimsuit Issue, "Luna was actually using the leaf blower on my hair ... she loves seeing all this stuff ever since she was little."

"She loved watching me in glam, getting hair and makeup done," she added. "She puts on my shoes, everything ... She was clicking the little clicker for our video takes, and John was going through the photos."

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram Chrissy Teigen and John Legend with their kids Luna, Miles, Esti and Wren

Teigen regularly posts about her family on social media. On Sunday, Sept. 29, she gave fans a look at some of their recent outings, including a visit to L.A.'s Hammer Museum K.A.M.P. 2024.

"What a week!" the proud mom captioned her Instagram post, which included a pic of her smiling with her arms wrapped around Luna, Esti and Wren.

Other clips showed the kids painting over black-and-white images of themselves, while Miles also joined his younger siblings and their mom to pose for a photo of them pulling silly faces.



A further clip showed Luna and Esti playing with bubbles, while another adorable video captured Esti helping to clean up as Teigen giggled and said "Good job!" behind the camera, among other sweet family moments.

Read the original article on People.