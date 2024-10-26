Chrissy Teigen Tries to Scare John Legend with“ Halloween” Movie Costume — See His Unexpected Reaction!

The couple, who wed in September 2013, share four children together

Taylor Hill/Getty; Chrissy Teigen/Instagram Chrissy Teigen; Chrissy Teigen as Michael Myers

Chrissy Teigen was not expecting John Legend's reaction to her Halloween mask prank.

In an Instagram Reel shared by Teigen, 38, on Friday, Oct. 25, the Cravings founder tries to surprise Legend, 45, with a Michael Myers mask made famous by the film franchise. Her antics backfired, however, leaving her husband in a fit of giggles.

In the video, Teigen places the mask on her face while wearing a white bathrobe, before heading over to a bed and waiting for 10 minutes.

"Let's try to scare John," she wrote over the video.

After Legend enters the room, he is completely unfazed by Teigen's spooky mask and laughs.

"That's it?" Teigen says, seemingly disappointed. "I've been sitting here for, like, 10 minutes sweating. Not even any reaction?"



She then tosses the mask at Legend, who says he assumed it was just "another face mask you wear."

In the comments section, fans thought Teigen's prank gone awry was hilarious.

"He said you always look like that 😂," one person wrote, as another added, "Girl you gotta jump outta somewhere and scream. You’re in the bed like a sexy Freddy Krueger lol [probably] got him excited."

"This is GOLD 😂😂😂," a third said.

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram John Legend and Chrissy Teigen

The cookbook author broke out her Michael Myers mask days before for a video promoting her Cravings Coconut Cream robes. "Hey guys! It's me, Michael Myers! Get ready with me to do what I do best," she began the video.

At one point, the "All of Me" singer could be seen crawling in the background in nothing but a towel, trying to avoid Teigen's shot.



"I'm not sure what's happening in the back there," she said, calling out Legend's not-so-sneaky passing.

Without missing a beat, Teigen added: "But now it's time to pack up my favorite jumper into my favorite Row tote."



Chrissy Teigen/Instagram Chrissy Teigen as Michael Myers

Taking Halloween seriously runs in the family. Teigen and Legend's children — Luna, 8, Miles, 6, Esti, 21 months and Wren, 16 months — are all getting in on the fun during the spooky season.

On Oct. 21, Teigen shared pictures of Luna dressed up as a scary clown and Miles in an inflatable Among Us suit. Another photo showed Wren sitting atop a pumpkin in overalls and a bandana to match.

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram John Legend and Chrissy Teigen

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model previously told PEOPLE how she prefers the kids' Halloween traditions over her own.

"We love Halloween," she said earlier this month. "But now it's about kids' Halloween. I actually prefer kid ones because they're so fun and they're so cute and they're during the day and I can still go to bed early and stuff."



