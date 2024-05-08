Chrissy Teigen Wows in Her Own Naked Floral Dress 1 Day After the Met Gala
Teigen wore the sexy sheer dress to the 2024 Accessories Council Excellence Awards on Tuesday, May 7, at The Pierre Hotel in New York City
Teigen wore the sexy sheer dress to the 2024 Accessories Council Excellence Awards on Tuesday, May 7, at The Pierre Hotel in New York City
Backless, boob-and-butt-baring—oh my!
Rita Ora showed up almost fully naked to the 2024 Met Gala in a multicoloured Marni dress that was completely open-sided revealing she was braless & commando
Lopez serves as co-chair for this year's glam event
Wednesday star Catherine Zeta-Jones and her husband Michael Douglas will be living separate lives for the next few months
The actress proved she's still got the look as she attended her first Met Gala in more than two decades
“As much care and attention to detail has to go into the after-party look from head to toe!"
The businesswoman sported the "Amore Eterno" necklace, which features 25 diamond solitaires, 4 heart-shaped diamonds and more than 20 round jewels
It's giving Mister Peanut to me.
'The Kardashians' star pulled off a showstopping look at the May 6 event, rocking a form-fitting dress featured a dramatic train and cone-shaped accents at the bust
The couple made a glam appearance — both in Balenciaga — at this year's event
The Princess of Wales was pictured dancing with Prince Harry at Peter Phillips' wedding in 2008 wearing a daring sheer wedding guest dress from Issa, who created her engagement dress.
Princess Beatrice may not have been at the 2024 Met Gala, but she did step out at a pre-race event for the Miami F1 Grand Prix - and wait until you see her beautiful blooming co-ord worn trackside
The singer swapped out her usual tonal palette for a racy red hue and we're obsessed. See photos
The 'Thor' actor and his wife Pataky looked ethereal in complimenting ensembles as they walked the red carpet
The White House press secretary shredded the South Dakota governor like a chew toy during a briefing.
The stars put their unique spin on "The Garden of Time" theme — but some of these looks went to the weeds.
The singer wore Balmain for her Met Gala debut
Sabrina Carpenter attended the Met Gala, and after wearing a mermaid gown at the event, she changed into an evening look that still hit the gala’s theme.
The Prince and Princess of Wales' family-first mantra is more important than ever
Nicole Kidman's Met Gala style was inspired by a "big regret" in her life.