Chrissy Teigen's Daughter Luna Adorably Reviews All the Food at Mom's Cravings Event – and Gives Everything a 'Thumbs Up'

The 8-year-old daughter of Teigen and husband John Legend was a big fan of everything she tried

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram; Taylor Hill/WireImage Chrissy Teigen and daughter Luna

Chrissy Teigen's daughter may have already found her future career — food critic.

On Wednesday, Sept. 11, the 8-year-old daughter of Teigen, 38, and her EGOT-winner husband John Legend, 45, appeared in a video posted to the Cravings by Chrissy Teigen Instagram where she reviewed all the food at the brand's Back to School carnival, which was held in Teigen and Legend's backyard.

"Hi, I’m Luna! I’m here at Cravings Back to School Carnival. It was actually in my backyard! I’m going to do one bite reviews of all the food here tonight. Let’s go!" Luna says in the beginning of the Reel.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Related: John Legend Says He and Chrissy Teigen Are ‘Definitely More Relaxed’ When Parenting Their Younger 2 Kids (Exclusive)

Luna then makes her way through the carnival, stopping at the corn dog station.

“I think I’m really going to like the corn dogs, so let’s start there,” Luna says as she takes a corn dog off a table and takes a huge bite. “I give this a thumbs up.”

“Oh this was actually my favorite,” Luna says as the video shifts to show a PB&J milkshake. “My mom made this recipe. It’s a PB&J milkshake. It’s peanut butter, raspberry, vanilla ice cream and milk. I couldn’t stop drinking this, so this review is more than one bite…oops!”

Luna can then be seen taking a sip and turning around, flashing a big thumbs up to the camera.

“Oh, and I tried the Key Lime donuts. They were so fluffy. I’ll definitely give this one a thumbs up!” she adds.

Luna then heads over to the drink table, where she says she's "not sure" if they'd give her a drink.

“But I ordered a mocktail for my mom to try," she says. "It’s a special recipe with pineapple and milk. I never thought of that before, but she said thumbs up!”

Next, it was time to try her dad's chili. Although Luna admits she doesn't like spicy things, it still gets a thumbs up from her.

“Oh I love the cookies! So hard to choose, but I love Dad’s Glorious Golden Cookie," she says as the camera pans over a cookie table. "It’s a little sweet and it has corn flakes on it, so thumbs up!”

In the comments of the video, both Teigen and Legend shared how proud they were of their daughter. "Well this is very cute," Legend wrote.

"MY GIRL!!!!" added Teigen.

In addition to daughter Luna, Teigen and Legend are parents to Esti, 19 months, Miles, 6, and Wren, 14 months.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.