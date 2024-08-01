Chrissy Teigen's son diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes
The model confirmed the six-year-old has Type 1 diabetes, after fans spotted his Type 1 monitor on a photo she shared on her Instagram page. "A lot of you noticed something a little special about a photo I posted a few days ago - Luna, Miles and I celebrating Simone and Team USA," she wrote. "You noticed his Type 1 diabetes monitor and extended so much love and encouragement in every way possible. I was, and am, so blown away by the kindness of this community, already."