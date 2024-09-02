Christa McAuliffe is first woman with statue at NH capitol

WCVB - Boston

Decades after she was picked to be America's first teacher in space, Christa McAuliffe is still a pioneer — this time as the first woman to be memorialized on the grounds of New Hampshire's Statehouse, in the city where she taught high school.

