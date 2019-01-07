Christian Bale's Accent Is Freaking Out People On Twitter

Christian Bale thanked Satan on Sunday night when he accepted the Golden Globe

Christian Bale thanked Satan on Sunday night when he accepted the Golden Globe for playing former Vice President Dick Cheney in “Vice.” But it wasn’t just what he said that caused a sensation on social media.

It was how he said it: in his own natural English accent.

The actor is famous for both his physical and vocal transformations in films such as “Vice,” “American Hustle” and “The Fighter.” And while he routinely speaks with his natural accent in interviews, hearing it during the Golden Globes still came as a bit of a shock to many viewers, even those who knew his nationality:

I constantly forget that Christian Bale’s real accent sounds like a cartoon chimney sweep #GoldenGlobes⁠ ⁠ — How To Be Alone (by me Lane Moore) is out now (@hellolanemoore) January 7, 2019

Christian Bale's real life accent sounds like the cabbie that discovers a dead body in a BBC procedural. Make it make sense. — R. Eric Thomas (@oureric) January 7, 2019

I am surprised by Christian Bale’s accent every award season. — Shantel Gabrieal Buggs, Ph.D. (@sgbuggs) January 7, 2019

my entire timeline is people shocked christian bale sounds like a “british chimney sweep” and other people screaming at them HE’S WELSH — #1 Rachel (@rachel) January 7, 2019

I feel like if you drop Christian Bale's accent in water you get a fully grown Michael Caine — Sady Doyle (@sadydoyle) January 7, 2019

christian bale is british. this is the new #MandelaEffect — CRUISR (@CRUISR) January 7, 2019

always forget that Christian Bale's natural mode is the Artful Dodger — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) January 7, 2019

Me: *forgets Christian Bale is British for the 638373rd time*



Christian Bale: *speaks, is British*



Me: pic.twitter.com/yAx8w717kS — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) January 7, 2019

Christian Bale has an accent!? Am I the only one who didn’t know that!? 🤦🏽‍♀️ #GoldenGlobes — Dana Goldberg (@DGComedy) January 7, 2019

Christian Bale sounds like I do when I pretend to be Michael Caine reading Harry Potter. — Anne T. Donahue (@annetdonahue) January 7, 2019

It’s fun when actors who always play Americans get to use their real accents — Doree Shafrir (@doree) January 7, 2019

Apparently I’m the only person on the internet who already knew Christian Bale is British and saw EMPIRE OF THE SUN in theatres. — Howard Sherman (@HESherman) January 7, 2019

I know Christian Bale is *actually* British but it still feels like he’s pretending to be British as a bit — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) January 7, 2019

I was today years old when I learned Christian bale has a british accent

lmao not gonna lie — Robbie Couch (@robbie_couch) January 7, 2019

Breaking: Christian Bale Has Been British For 44 Years And Has The Accent To Boot (Welsh) https://t.co/qGvBNphK2X — chaps (@UncleChaps) January 7, 2019

CORRECTION: A previous version of this story mischaracterized Bale’s accent as Welsh.