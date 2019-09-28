De Grasse sprints to bronze as Coleman blazes to 100m world title

Andre De Grasse said he needed to "lay it all out" on the track in the men's 100-metre final on Saturday and did just that, setting a personal-best time of 9.90 seconds to earn a bronze medal at the world championships in Doha, Qatar.

Christian Coleman, 23, won in 9.76 — also a PB — with his third victory in as many attempts this season against 37-year-old Justin Gatlin, the 2017 world champion who came in at 9.89.

De Grasse celebrated his achievement by giving 15-month-old daughter Yuri a tour of the track at Khalifa International Stadium.

"I'm pretty grateful to get a personal-best out of it and pretty satisfied coming off injuries and being out of the sport the past couple of years," a smiling De Grasse, who collected Canada's first medal of these worlds, told CBC Sports' Scott Russell. "Moving forward, I know I can get better and I'm looking forward to running the 200 [in Doha] and see what I can do there."

De Grasse ran an "incredible" race, noted 1996 Olympic 100 champion Donovan Bailey, and is peaking at the right time of the year.

"One of the things Andre showed is he's getting all of his confidence back," the CBC Sports track analyst said. "He's got a little swagger and he's certainly not afraid of anyone and I'm looking forward to [watching him race] the 200 metres."

It was De Grasse's fastest time since he stopped the clock in 9.91 for a third-place finish in the 2016 Olympic final in Rio. A pair of right hamstring injuries followed each of the next two years before the Markham, Ont., sprinter rebounded strongly this season.

If it wasn't for family I don't know where I'd be. They kept me positive. — World bronze medallist Andre De Grasse on his recovery from injuries in 2017 and 2018

The injuries played a part in splitting from Canadian coach Stu McMillan of the ALTIS training group last fall and moving to Jacksonville, Fla., to work with American sprint guru Rana Reider, who has helped De Grasse regain confidence.

"Trust the coach and be patient," said De Grasse. "As the season progressed, I just kept on getting better and better."

In Saturday's final, he passed Akani Simbine of South Africa in the final metres while teammate and 2019 Canadian champion Aaron Brown placed eighth in 10.08.

"Andre is probably going to be [trailing] at the 30-metre mark," Bailey said, "but his strengths are maintaining his acceleration and relaxing at the end of the race, and that's what he did today."

Also in the stands in support of De Grasse was his mother Beverley and girlfriend Nia Ali.

6 podium finishes in 2019

"If it wasn't for family I don't know where I'd be," he said. "They kept me positive [in my injury recovery] and said to keep that dedication and commitment and [I would] turn things around … and today was a good sign."

De Grasse strained his right hamstring during a training run just days before the start of 2017 worlds in London. And his 2018 campaign ended in July when he re-injured the hamstring at the Canadian championships.

De Grasse returned to the track for his first 100 race of 2019 on May 21 and ran 10.09 for second place at the Nanjing World Challenge in China. Saturday's result gives him six podium finishes in eight races in the event this season.

