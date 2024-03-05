Christian Horner 'still in contact with accuser' despite wife Geri Halliwell-Horner wanting her 'out of picture'

Red Bull Racing team principal Christian Horner and wife Geri Halliwell attend the podium ceremony of the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix on March 2 (AFP via Getty Images)

F1 boss Christian Horner is reportedly still in contact with the female colleague he is said to have sent sexually suggestive messages to, despite his wife’s wishes for him to break contact with her.

The Red Bull boss, 50, has been cleared of inappropriate behaviour towards the unnamed colleague, but intimate WhatsApp messages he reportedly sent her were leaked on Thursday, on the eve of the new F1 season.

His wife, former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell-Horner, was later pictured smiling by his side at the season opener in Bahrain at the weekend, but has reportedly asked her husband to cut ties with the woman.

The female colleague is reportedly still working at Red Bull, which has around 1,400 employees and is headquartered in Milton Keynes.

A source told The Sun: “It’s frustrating for everyone and ridiculous to try to maintain business as usual in the circumstances.

“The woman’s role involves continuing contact with Christian and they are having to get on with day-to-day work as though nothing has happened. But something has to give.

(David Davies/PA Wire)

“She wanted to fly to Bahrain in her work role but that would have created a circus which no one wants and would be good for no one.

“Everyone at Red Bull and the wider world of F1 knows the identity of the woman at the centre of this.

“She has also acquired very expensive lawyers who have been advising her since the scandal blew up.”It was initially rumoured Halliwell-Horner would not be attending the Bahrain Grand Prix over the weekend, following the leak of her husband’s alleged messages.

But she appeared by his side at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir where the couple, who married in 2015, were pictured smiling, holding hands and kissing.

A source later told The Sun that despite the public display of unity, Halliwell-Horner wants the female colleague “out of the picture” and “has laid down some strict ground rules”.

Christian and Geri Horner after Max Verstappen won the Bahrain Grand Prix (PA Wire)

“One is that Christian cuts or reduces contact with the woman,” the source told the news outlet. “For obvious reasons, Geri would like the female colleague — who she knew before her appointment — to be out of the picture as much as possible.”

WhatsApp messages apparently exchanged by Horner and the female colleague were leaked to 149 F1 figures, after an internal investigation by Red Bull cleared him of “inappropriate behaviour” towards the woman.

Horner, 50, had always denied the accusations.

He continues to operate in his role as team principal and CEO, although it is understood there is considerable unease among the team's plethora of sponsors and partners.

On Saturday, an emotional Horner said: “I have the support of an incredible family, an incredible wife, an incredible team and everybody within that team.

“And my focus is going racing, winning racing and doing the best I can.

“It was a day about starting the season in the best possible way. My focus is on this team, my family, my wife and racing.”

He was speaking after watching Red Bull driver Max Verstappen race to victory ahead of teammate Sergio Perez in second.

Asked if he is confident he will stay on as Red Bull team principal for the rest of the season, Horner replied: “Absolutely. Absolutely.”

Halliwell-Horner, 51, has a son, Montague George Hector Horner, with her husband.

She also has a daughter, Bluebell Madonna, born in 2006, with former partner and screenwriter Sacha Gervasi.