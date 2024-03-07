Christian Horner's accuser 'suspended' after Red Bull investigation

Christian Horner and wife Geri Halliwell-Horner walk in the Paddock holding hands at the Bahrain Grand Prix (Getty Images)

Christian Horner’s accuser has been suspended following Red Bull’s investigation into “inappropriate behaviour” against the Formula One team principal.

Horner, 50, was allowed to remain in his role after Red Bull Racing’s parent company GmbH said last Wednesday that the grievance against him had been dismissed.

The PA news agency understands the complainant, an employee of the Milton Keynes team, has now been suspended on full pay.

A Red Bull Racing spokesperson said: “We are unable to comment as it is an internal matter.”

The Red Bull boss was cleared of inappropriate behaviour towards the unnamed colleague, but intimate WhatsApp messages he reportedly sent her were leaked on the eve of the new F1 season.

His wife, former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell-Horner, was later pictured smiling by his side at the season opener in Bahrain at the weekend, but reportedly asked her husband to cut ties with the woman.

WhatsApp messages apparently exchanged by Horner and the female colleague were leaked to 149 F1 figures. Horner had always denied the accusations.

He continues to operate in his role as team principal and CEO, although it is understood there is considerable unease among the team's plethora of sponsors and partners.

Max Verstappen stood by his father Jos, saying "he is not a liar" following his claim that Red Bull could explode if Horner remains as team principal.

Verstappen's manager Raymond Vermeulen met with Horner earlier this week in an attempt to clear the air at the crisis-hit team. Neither Max, nor Jos, were present.

This is a breaking news story. More follows